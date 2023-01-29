Cyuah Therapy Offers Sensitive Navigation in Family Relationships

Southbury, CT, 2023-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Trying to achieve an ideal relationship with elders or children can often be a maze that leaves many puzzled. At Cyuah Therapy, their practice works with families to help them find the key to optimize the perfect balance in life experiences.

The psychotherapy team, led by respected Chananya Abraham, primarily works with teenagers, young adults, and parents who aspire to be the best versions of themselves and need guidance in parent/guardian and child/adolescent relationships.

Trained in dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and with ongoing supervision from world-renown therapists such as Charlie Swenson, Bessel Van Del Kolk, and Kenneth Adams, the practice works alongside families that have experienced trauma, social and environmental issues as well as familial, anxiety, and family conflict.

Their specialties centre on five key areas of support: counseling for teens and adolescents; parental counseling; trauma treatment; treatment for anxiety, and therapeutic assistance for schools.

“Raising children can be difficult. However, with our assistance, we will help you like your kids as much as you love them,” asserted Mr Abraham, a psychotherapist for over ten years. “We work with families to develop a plan of action and a strategy for their children.”

Cyuah Therapy’s approach is based on five value pillars: dedication, authenticity, confidentiality, integrity and being non-judgemental.

One area of specialism is managing Post-Traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a psychiatric disorder that typically occurs after individuals have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event.

According to PTSD United, an estimated 24.4 million people in the United States have PTSD at any given time. That is equal to the total population of Texas. Cyuah Therapy can often be on hand to provide the support and insight people require in handling PTSD.

To book an appointment with Cyuah Therapy or to discuss matters further:

Phone: 203-759-8007

Email: chananya@cyuahtherapy.com

Website: https://cyuahtherapy.com/