Ready Meals Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 30, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Ready Meals Industry Overview

The global ready meals market size was valued at USD 143.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Ready meals are cost-effective alternative dishes that take less time to prepare as they are precooked and are available throughout the year. The shifting food preferences of consumers toward ready-to-eat food products owing to the busy lifestyles of working individuals as well as the hectic work schedules of college students is likely to fuel market growth.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2020, nearly all the countries around the world proposed country-level lockdowns, resulting in restricted movements and shutting down of public places, including restaurants and other eateries. During this time, consumers began buying and stocking up on packaged meals owing to their higher shelf life and convenience in cooking. This habit that developed because of the pandemic is likely to continue in the short term, driving the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Ready Meals Market

Consumer preferences for packaged meals are constantly changing as people are looking for higher-quality ingredients, more variety, and speedier delivery. This has boosted the popularity of ready-to-eat takeaways and same-day delivery, for which, customers are willing to pay a premium. According to Eating Better’s Ready Meals 2020 Snapshot Survey, 88% of adults in the U.K. eat ready breakfasts and dinners or ready-to-cook foods and two in five people eat packaged meals every week. Such trends bode well for market growth.

Meanwhile, the rising pressure upon brands to offer products that are better for the environment continues to shift the overall concept of packaged food boxes toward more plant-based/vegan ingredients and the use of sustainable packaging with less plastic and waste. For instance, in September 2021, Walki-a company which specializes in consumer and industrial packaging launched a portfolio of trays for packaged and frozen foods, which is claimed to be recyclable in paper streams. The new trays include the Walki Pack Tray PET, with a thin PET lining that is classified as mono-material, making it suitable for recycling in paper streams.

The supply side of the market has also been changing as a result of the growing demand for ready meals, pushing restaurants, hotels, and cafes to change their business models. At the same time, this transition opens up new possibilities for retailers like supermarkets, hypermarkets, and grocers. Key supermarkets such as Walmart, Target, and Aldi have introduced or collaborated with cloud kitchens to provide packaged breakfast and dinners on their shelves. For instance, in October 2020, Finnair started selling its offerings in supermarkets by launching ‘Taste of Finnair’ at K-Citymarket Tammisto, a supermarket in Vantaa, Finland.

Along with an urge to explore different ingredients and combinations, consumers are increasingly seeking premiumization. To cater to this segment, many key companies have been launching premium pre-packaged main courses with fine ingredients and different or original flavors. For instance, in September 2021, Irish packaged meal manufacturer Swift Fine Foods launched a new line of premium vegan ready main course boxes in the U.K. The meals include high-quality freshly made dishes such as Tofu, Garlic & Bok Choy Noodles; Black & Red Lentil Casserole; Roast Aubergine & Couscous; and Cauliflower and Chickpea Tagine.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer F&B Industry Research Reports.

Frozen Bakery Market – The global frozen bakery market was worth USD 42.95 billion in 2022, expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The global frozen bakery market was worth USD 42.95 billion in 2022, expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. Popcorn Market – The global popcorn market size was estimated at USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Ready Meals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ready meals market based on product, meal type, distribution channel, and region:

Ready Meals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Frozen Chilled Canned Shelf-stable

Ready Meals Meal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Vegetarian Non-vegetarian Vegan

Ready Meals Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others

Ready Meals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ready Meals market include

Nestlé

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Dr. Oetker

Nomad Foods

Green Mill Foods

Unilever

2 Sisters Food Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Ready Meals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter