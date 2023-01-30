Baby Products Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 30, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby Products Industry Overview

The global baby products market size was valued at USD 214.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is consumer preferences are shifting toward high-quality, utility-driven, and premium baby products. Additionally, the significant increase in awareness among parents pertaining to baby’s health and hygiene fuels market expansion and many medical practitioners recommend parents regular usage of personal care products for better skin nourishment of the baby boosts the market growth. Covid-19 was an incomparable global public health crisis that affected almost every industry vertical, and the long-term effects are anticipated to impact the industry growth during the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Baby Products Market

In the month of April 2020, when India was in complete lockdown to overcome COVID-19 pandemic, there was a decline observed in the spending share of baby care products, particularly in the convenience stores across major cities, as per research study conducted by GVR. Among types of baby care products, wipes and baby diapers witnessed lowered spending indices between March and April that same year, meanwhile, baby food saw a significant increase towards the end of April 2020.

Parents around the world have become more cautious when selecting any baby-related products, be it baby food, baby cosmetics & toiletries, or baby safety & convenience. Demand for chemical-free and harmless baby care toiletries has been mounting due to rising awareness associated with various health-related issues, such as fungal and bacterial infections, caused by synthetic baby products and toiletries. This has spurred the demand for skin, bathing, and other toiletries products for which consumers are willing to pay premium prices depending on their quality. Moreover, innovative packaging and the incorporation of specific organic ingredients that have multiple health benefits are likely to boost the growth of the market.

The rise in the population of working women particularly in an emerging country such as India contributes to the increased baby care products sector, making it one of the most significantly growing markets in India. The demand for baby products has seen to be growing significantly owing to increased disposable income and the spending power of the population on such superior quality products that assure improved baby health. Rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming baby food that have fewer pesticide residues and is particularly formulated for infants to toddlers, approximately between six months to two years of age further augments its demand.

Infants and toddlers are more prone to foodborne illness as their immune systems are not fully developed to combat infections. Therefore, factors such as premium quality products and their safety are amongst the most important criteria influencing the buyer’s decision. Moreover, the growing demand for gluten-free versions of baby food products is uplifting the industry growth of baby products. Health organizations such as FDA, have set strict guidelines for baby foods and the use of chemicals owing to their side effects on the human body. These factors in turn are likely to supplement the market growth.

The online availability of baby care products and the increase in internet penetration consolidate the market expansion across the globe. The rising number of smartphone users, easy access to internet connectivity, and the rise in the use of e-banking systems is projected to aid in the sales of baby products through online platform. Owing to hectic lifestyles, consumers opt for the convenience of online shopping instead of visiting physical stores, which not only offer instant doorstep delivery but multiple discounts and offers at the same time. The use of mobile wallets is anticipated to increase in the years to come.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry Research Reports.

Fitness Ball Market – The global fitness ball market was valued at USD 306.3 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The global fitness ball market was valued at USD 306.3 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. Licensed Sports Merchandise Market – The global licensed sports merchandise market size was valued at USD 33.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Baby Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby products market based on product and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Baby Cosmetics & Toiletries Baby Skin Care Products Baby Food Baby Food Snacks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Baby Products market include

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Britax

Chicco

Dorel Industries

Beiersdorf AG

Fujian Hengan Group

Nestlé S.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Baby Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter