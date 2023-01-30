Bfsi Bpo Services Market Size to Reach US$ 192,033.8 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-30 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global BFSI BPO services market size is expected to grow from USD 91,564 million in 2021 to USD 192,033.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030. A BPO system comprises several modules, and each BPO module is focused on a particular departmental area, such as finance, HR, material purchasing, marketing, inventory control, and accounting. These modules can be customized according to the business requirement of the banks. Additionally, BPOs have witnessed increased adoption, as they offer effective planning and streamlining of data under one platform, which helps in regulating operational costs, increased sales, and enhanced decision-making. The adoption of BPO services is expected to increase in the upcoming years with the rise in focus of banks and financial institutions toward improving their operational and business process efficiency. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the BFSI BPO services market.

The key factors impacting the growth of the BFSI BPO services market include the surge in adoption of cloud-based BPO services, the rise in the need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, and an increase in demand for cost-saving on infrastructure & technology. In addition, a surge in demand for faster and better services in banks during the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to influence the BFSI BPO services market growth.

Global BFSI BPO Services Market Definition

Banking business process outsourcing (BPO) is a strategic tool that supports banks in their business growth and account servicing functions. The third-party financial services provider may be offshore on onshore. This service has been widely used for the back-office operations, including inventory control production, accounting, order management, human resource (HR), and others.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global BFSI BPO Services Market

BPO services in the BFSI sector is a system that is primarily designed to integrate major functional areas of a bank’s business processes into a unified system. A BPO system includes core functions, which focus on essential business areas such as finance and accounting, human resource (HR), production & materials management, customer relationship management (CRM), supply chain management, and others. Banks choose which core segment to use based on the business importance. BSI BPO solutions enable efficient resource management and integration of banking activities, and its implementation enhances operational efficiency, thus providing a competitive edge to enterprises.

Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market expansion, owing to the rise in digital transformation trend in banks, an upsurge in demand for BPO solutions that are hosted or managed in the cloud. Moreover, during the post-pandemic, banks focus more on solutions that support advanced planning and mitigate the impact of non-core events in the future.

Global BFSI BPO Services Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business process

BPOs are adopted by various banks and financial institutions for the better management of their business operations while offering improved collaboration, simplified compliance, productivity, and risk management. In addition, BPOs are being adopted increasingly, as they offer effective planning and streamlining of data under one platform, which helps in regulating the operational costs, enhancing decision-making, and increasing sales. With an increase in banks’ focus toward improving their operational and business process efficiency, the adoption of BPO in BFSI is expected to grow in the upcoming years. This subsequently fuels the growth of the BFSI BPO services market.

Restraints : Security issues and privacy concerns

Security is one of the most significant concerns associated with BPO implementation. Banks’ lack of awareness regarding sharing account information and confidential data online hampers the market growth. In addition, the possibility of unauthorized access to accounts of users via hacked log-in credentials creates huge security & privacy concerns among banks. Furthermore, sharing sensitive customer data by banks to BPO service provider result in the disclosure of personal information and exposes the business to security risk. For instance, in the U.S., official statistics of BPO from the country government projected that around 3,500 cyber-attacks against banks were recorded in the first seven months of 2019. This, as a result, has become a major factor that hampers the market growth.

Global BFSI BPO Services Market Segmentation

The BFSI BPO services market has been segmented based on the service type, enterprise size, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Service Type Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Customer Services

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource

KPO

Procurement & Supply Chain

Others

By Enterprise Size Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Banks Commercial Banking Retail Banking Cards Lending

Capital Markets Investment Banking Brokerage Asset Management Others

Insurance Companies

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Customer services had the largest market share, by service type

On the basis of service type, the global BFSI BPO services market is segmented into customer services, human resource, KPO, finance & accounting, procurement & supply chain, and others. In 2021, customer services was the highest contributor to the market, with 29.3% of the global BFSI BPO services market share. Customer service is one of the most important ways to retain customers in an organization. It includes various services such as phone customer service, social media customer service, phone customer service, and others. Many banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies are required to become customer-focused, owing to increased competition in the banking sector.

BFSI BPO services serve as an important approach to managing a bank’s marketing retention and customer relationship management, which is critical for successful business management. According to Washburn Financial Services, acquiring new customers is more costly than retaining existing customers. Hence, the deployment of BPO in the banking sector not only retains consumers but also provides satisfaction and increases the banks’ operational efficiency.

By region, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing

Based on the regions, the global BFSI BPO services market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 11.3% in the global BFSI BPO services market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is analyzed across China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. It is considered as the fastest-growing region globally, owing to the presence of emerging economies, increase in awareness toward BPO services, and surge in adoption of technology in the BFSI sector in the region.

The market for BFSI BPO services is expected to witness an upsurge in Asia-Pacific owing to the rise in the number of banking and insurance businesses in the Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Increased demand for outsourcing BPO services across several industry verticals, rapid growth in the establishment of customer service centers & call centers, and government initiatives & support for developing the business process outsourcing industry in the region are major factors that fuel the market growth.

Global BFSI BPO Services Market Major Players

Major market players focus on customer service to get better insights into consumer demand and preferences. In addition, an increase in competition among banks to provide better customer satisfaction and personalized experience fuels the adoption of BPO services in banks.

