Cell Based Seafood Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 2.1%, 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-30 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global cell-based seafood market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2030. cellular aquaculture, or cell-based seafood, utilizes cells from the seafood plants and animals and grows them to generate real seafood products with the same nutritional value sensory experience as traditional seafood products. Further, cell-based seafood providing companies harness the intrinsic property of cells to regenerate specific cell types, such as fat or muscle, in a controlled surrounding that is not susceptible to environmental challenges such as mercury or other toxins, which will drive the market’s growth. For instance, creating cell-based fish pieces with the right consistency, taste, and no toxins, among other benefits, lure potential customers to opt for cell-based seafood over traditional ones.

The health benefits can be cultured and commercially used without exploiting actual species as it is toxin-free. Such factors will pave the way for the growth of the market. However, a lack of awareness among people will hamper the market’s growth in forthcoming years across the globe.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Cell-Based Seafood Market

The COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market’s growth due to global lockdowns and disrupted supply chains were major factors hampering its growth amid the pandemic. However, rising awareness among individuals regarding health and well-being pushes them to adopt healthyy cell-based seafood. Hence, cell-based seafood offers great opportunities to people who is health-conscious. This, in turn, drives the market’s growth post-pandemic.

Scope of the Global Cell-Based Seafood Market

The study categorizes the cell-based seafood market based on source, product type, distribution channel, end-users, form, at the regional and global levels.

By Source Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Plant

Animal

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Fishes

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By End-User Industries Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Individuals

Commercial Restuarants Food stalls Others



By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Animal segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by Source

Based on Source, the global cell-based seafood market is divided into animals and plants. Among them, the animal segment accounted for the major market share in the year 2021, as health-conscious people opt for cell-based seafood, especially fish. Further, fish consumption may result in food poisioning, allergies, and others. However, cell-based fish are developed in controlled surroundings and hygienically. Such factors are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

North America accounts for the major market share in the cell-based seafood market

Globally, North America accounts for the major market share in the year 2021. The growth is attributed to the presence of major market players in the region. Further, people are opting more for cell-based seafood due to its health benefits and quality. Such factors are paving the way for the region’s market growth. Followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

