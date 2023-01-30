Diabetic Food Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 31, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Diabetic Food Industry Overview

The global diabetic food market size was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing diabetes among people has prompted the overall demand for diabetic food. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report titled “The National Diabetes Statistics Report” published in January 2022, approximately 37.3 million American, which is about 1 in 10 have been diagnosed with diabetes in the year 2021. Such factors are likely to favor the overall market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the overall food and beverage industry. Healthy individuals, as well as people with acute chronic diseases or symptoms, are being requested to stay at home according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

With the onset of the pandemic, people became health conscious and decreased sugar intake in order to stay healthy and fit as sugar is majorly associated with infections such as diabetes, obesity, and pain syndrome which prompted the demand for sugar-free or low sugar products. The diabetic food industry is governed by various regulations that cover the entire lifecycle ranging from production to end use. Diabetic products used in the healthcare industry need to strictly abide by the stringent U.S. FDA regulations. Health disorders are a result of unhealthy lifestyles such as long working hours, sedentary lifestyles, smoking, poor food habits, and alcohol consumption and are anticipated to influence the industry growth over the forecast period. Hectic lifestyle and rising demand for junk food is also leading to diabetes, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for diabetic food over the next few years.

Growing awareness among consumers regarding diabetes and its long-run impact has led consumers to focus on their diets, sugar intake and weight gain. Many companies have been launching awareness campaigns in order to educate people about the growing diabetic population and the emergence of new labels and products launched in this space. For instance, in March 2021 The American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced the launch of the Better Choices for Life program focusing on educating consumers. The program is designed to help consumers in making aware of ADA claims and brand labeling on products. Currently, the association caters to three product categories in the program including Food and Nutrition, Health and Wellness, and Diabetes Management.

Diabetic food manufacturers are penetrating various market segments by introducing several products including low-fat dairy products, dietary beverages & snacks, low-calorie sugar jellies, and ice creams, diabetic baked products, and confectionery which is expected to propel the demand over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021 Lo! Foods-India-based startup expanded its product portfolio to market. The new product range is low-carb, sugar-free, and 50% lower in glycemic index. The products have been tested using Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) and blood sugar meters and are suitable for diabetic consumers.

Growing mergers & acquisitions by companies to cater to a wide range of products is expected to create immense growth opportunities for industry participants. For instance, in September 2021 India based Healthtech Startup BeatO acquired Novique Health to help people control diabetes. The company would be helping people with diabetes by addressing the root cause of diabetes and suggesting them suitable preventative measures and educating about food products available in the market for diabetic food.

Diabetic Food Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global diabetic food market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Diabetic Food Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Confectionery Snacks Bakery Products Dairy Products Others

Diabetic Food Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Others

Diabetic Food Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Diabetic Food market include

Nestlé

Unilever

The Kellogg Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Fifty 50 Foods, Inc.

Mars Inc.

Tyson Foods

Sushma Gram Udyog

The Hershey Company

Hain Celestial Group

