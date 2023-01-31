LIVEY Appoints Exelligent as their National Distributor for Bangladesh & Nepal!

Bangladesh, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — Livey Technologies, a US-based Communication Technologies product company into design & manufacturing of “Smart Headsets & Speakerphones” for Enterprises, Contact Centres/BPO, home-office users worldwide, has appointed Exelligent as their National Distribution partner for Bangladesh & Nepal.

Exelligent has a proven track record in the industry and a strong reputation for providing exceptional service and support to their customers. The company’s extensive network and expertise in Bangladesh & Nepal markets make them the ideal partner for LIVEY as we expand our reach and continue to grow our business across Asia Pacific.

Under the agreement, Exelligent will focus on establishing distribution operations & end-user support services for LIVEY’s full line of Smart Headsets, Speakerphones & Consumer headphones in Bangladesh & Nepal. This includes the company’s flagship Stellar series headsets for Contact Centre/BPOs.

We are thrilled to be working with Exelligent to bring our cutting-edge communication headsets to enterprises, contact-centres & SME’s in Bangladesh & Nepal,” said Livey Technologies Co-founder Sharad Jaiprakash. “Their deep understanding of the market and strong relationships with key channel partners make them the perfect partner to help us achieve our growth objectives”.

We are honored to be selected as Livey’s National Distributor in Bangladesh & Nepal, said Exelligent CEO Sonchita Alam Sony. “We look forward to working closely with Livey to bring their innovative products and services to the market and help our customers stay connected in new and exciting ways”.

About LIVEY : Delaware-based Livey Technologies aims to focus on product solutions that will help to improve the lives of their customers, enabling them to find better ways to work & collaborate in this hybrid world. LIVEY has been working towards setting the bar for Communication technologies with its mastery of electroacoustics. The Company’s in-house product design team aims to offer the new era in “Quality, functionality & affordable” product solutions and to be the best in terms of industrial cosmetics and engineering mechanics. Over the last 2 years of its inception, the company has established a local presence in the Asia Pacific region and plans to launch in more markets during 2023.

About EXELLIGENT : is a NEEDS-BASED Information Technology firm dedicated to business success through long-term relationships with our clients and staff. Based in Bangladesh, EXELLIGENT is a dynamic, service-oriented enterprise, and is positioned to successfully respond to trends and changes in the information technology industry.

To book a free sample product, Write @ sales.exelligent@exelligent.com.bd

Reach us : +88-01704-269998

For more information about Livey, please visit – https://www.livey-tech.com/