CareSmartz360 Launches a New Dashboard to Improve User Experience and Functionality

Pittsford, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360, an all-in-one home care management solution, has launched a new dashboard to offer more personalization for its users. It will help agencies manage their business operations on-the-go and monitor clients & caregivers more easily.

Agency users are always looking for new and improved features. The Caresmartz team introduced an upgraded dashboard to match user expectations and take their customer experience to the next level. However, the existing dashboard will still run parallel to the improved one.

“We can’t think of a better way to start the New Year than the launch of the all-new CareSmartz360 Dashboard. Packed with robust features, it is a perfect tool for home care agencies to optimize their business operations and access software features easily”, said Manipal Dhariwal, CEO, Caresmartz, Inc.

With this revamped version, the team has improved the look and feel of the product with a modern UI and better functionality, promoting ease of use. The latest release will help software users with personalized widgets, real-time task follow-ups, actionable client & caregiver insights, and at-a-glance shift requests, among other things, to improve the user experience.

Regular updates like the improved dashboard help the company fuel innovation and bring a whole new perspective to its software. CareSmartz360’s new-fangled dashboard will not only save the agency’s time but also positively impact its bottom line.

With such regular enhancements and rich features, CareSmartz360 has taken the home care industry by storm, making it the software of the future.

