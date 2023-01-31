Stone Atlanta Countertops & More Launches New Website to Bring Granite Countertop Installation Services to Cartersville, GA Locals

CARTERSVILLE, GA, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — Stone Atlanta Countertops & More is excited to announce the launch of its brand new website, designed to bring its granite countertop installation services to the Cartersville, GA community. The website offers a user-friendly interface, providing easy access to information about the company’s services, as well as a gallery of completed projects and customer testimonials.

The website also features a contact form, allowing customers to request quotes and schedule appointments for in home consultations, as well as a blog providing helpful tips and information on granite countertops and the installation process.

“We are thrilled to launch our new website, which will make it easier for our customers to access information about our services and learn more about granite countertops,” said Julian Guzman, Owner of Stone Atlanta Countertops & More. “We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services and this new website is just another way for us to connect with and serve the Cartersville, GA community.”

About Stone Atlanta Countertops & More:

Stone Atlanta Countertops & More is a granite, marble, quartz, and quartzite countertop company based in Cartersville, GA. With years of experience, the company specializes in providing high-quality granite countertops for luxury kitchens and bathrooms. The company is known for its excellent customer service and attention to detail, and is dedicated to providing customers with the best possible experience.

For more information about Stone Atlanta Countertops & More, visit the new website at https://www.stoneatlantacountertops.com/ or contact the company at 404-996-1088.