Dana Axelrod’s New Book Will Help You Find the Path Through Addiction Just Hit the Shelves at Amazon

Be it alcohol, drug, gambling, or even toxic relationships, these negativities hold power to consume everyone and, unfortunately, render them useless. Dana’s book, The Real Truth, is for those who seek the light and those who need answers in their quest for eternal glory.

The book covers different topics, from addiction to spiritual ignorance, and how God’s path can guide everyone to success and stability. The world is changing, making it easy for people to fall prey to the negativities surrounding them. But letting wrongdoings overpower can cause problems.

The book covers areas like:

Preventing over usage of drugs

Mental Discipline

Overcoming Self-Doubt

And so much more.

About the Author

Dana Axelrod is not just the author of the book, but he’s someone who has been there. He started his addiction at age 13 and spiraled down into the abyss of addiction. He realizes how his addiction robbed him of his goals and amputated his dreams! He wrote this book to ensure that others can fulfill their dreams and not succumb to addiction and negativity surrounding them.

