Hydrogen Combustion Engines Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 8.7% Between the Forecast Period of 2030

The hydrogen combustion engines market is estimated to project a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Hydrogen–combustion engines, typically the modified version of the conventional gasoline–powered combustion engines, require hydrogen fuel for the vehicle's propulsion. These engines can leverage present technologies, delivering a zero–emissions solution for special applications while encouraging the growth of hydrogen infrastructure globally. Moreover, numerous companies are investing in R&D to introduce efficient hydrogen–combustion engines for all types of vehicles, which is supporting the market growth globally. For instance, in August 2021, Rio Tinto and Komatsu partnered for zero–emission mining, including hydrogen trucks.

The hydrogen combustion engine is still in its infancy; however, the consequences of CO2 emissions in the developed and emerging economies, such as the U.S. and China, encourage the regulators to promote the adoption of hydrogen internal combustion engines. In Europe, the government has urged the manufacturers to cut CO2 emissions for new on–highway trucks by around 30% from 2030 onwards. Similarly, the U.S. and China have represented respective targets for emissions reduction. This, in turn, is creating growth opportunities for the domestic market players in the respective regions.

COVID–19 Impact on the Hydrogen Combustion Engines Market

The spread of the novel COVID–19 has severely squeezed the global hydrogen–combustion engine market. Every market is uncertain in these times, with countries worldwide suffering from the destabilizing effects of the pandemic. As the COVID–19 spreads across the globe, governments around the world mandated orders to slow the transmission of the virus by strict mandating of lockdown in various economies, which restricted the activities of vehicles, restraining the market growth amid the pandemic. The post–COVID–19 outbreak, although the full production capacity has not yet been achieved, the market is expected to grow with high potential in the near future.

Global Hydrogen Combustion Engines Market Segmentation

The hydrogen combustion engines market has been segmented into technologies, application, and region.

By Technologies Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Proton Membrane Exchange Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Others



By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Ships Others



By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2030)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico ) South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America ) Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific ) The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )



Proton exchange membrane contributes the major share in the hydrogen combustion engine market

Based on technologies, the global hydrogen combustion engines market is segmented into proton membrane exchange, phosphoric acid fuel cell, and others. To complete the electrochemical reaction, the proton exchange membrane plays a vital role that conducts protons from anode to cathode through the membrane. A hydrogen engine is fed hydrogen, which is oxidized at the anode, and oxygen that is reduced at the cathode. The segment’s growth is expected to elevate over the forecast period, backed by its rapidly increasing adoption globally. Moreover, phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFC) are fuel cells that use liquid phosphoric acid as an electrolyte. This is widely employed due to its stability, performance, and cost, contributing to the market growth over the forecasting period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on the region, North America is estimated to account for the major share in the hydrogen combustion engines market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing investment in R&D to develop innovative solutions, to cater to the needs of the end-users. Furthermore, the initiatives by the U.S. Government for sustainable sources are also fueling the growth of the market across the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the hydrogen combustion engine market during the forecast period. This is backed by the increasing fuel prices expansion of major market players in the region, propelling the market growth in upcoming years.

Key Market Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies in the hydrogen combustion engines market and their winning strategies, as well as a study of their development and marketing strategies. It also includes profiles of major corporations, such as Rio Tinto, Komatsu, Honda, Toyota, JCB, BMW, MAN, and others. These market players have used various methods or advanced technologies to increase their market share or maintain their leadership.