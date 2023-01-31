Push To Talk Over Cellular Market is projected to reach nearly US$ 8.7 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global market of push–to–talk over cellular was USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2030. Push-to-talk over cellular is a set of processes that include two-way communication technology with the help of phones as walkie-talkies with unlimited range. It majorly includes a push-to-talk voice service for smartphone communications and provides one-to-one and one-to-many voice communication services over a cellular network. The half-duplex Voice-over-IP technology over mobile networks increases push-to-talk over cellular services for using cellular access resources at its best. In addition, reliable communications services with high-quality audio support are expected to drive the push-to-talk over cellular market growth in the future.

Push-to-talk over cellular is generally used for applications that require wide geographical coverage, such as transportation & logistics, and public safety & security, among others. The public safety & security segment had the highest share in push-to-talk over the cellular market. This technology assists in improving public safety communications and interoperable capabilities while strengthening responsiveness & preparedness at all levels of government and private businesses emergencies.

The rising demand for advanced push-to-talk over cellular technology, including the integration of AI and natural language processing in emerging markets, further creates growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Apart from conventional applications, such as emergency response, push-to-talk over cellular is gradually entering commercial and household-related applications. Some of the new applications are swift communication in warehouses, off-shore oil drilling, and mining.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Push–to–Talk Over Cellular Market

The push-to-talk over cellular market is expected to witness the minimal effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the demand for push-to-talk over cellular is higher for public safety & security application. This technology is increasingly used by the government and management agencies in the COVID-19 pandemic for communication purposes. According to industry experts, the push-to-talk over cellular equipment has acted as a game-changer technology for public-safety communications amidst the pandemic.

Global Push–to–Talk Over Cellular Market Dynamics

Drivers: Deployment of LTE network

Advent of Long-term Evolution (LTE) networks in the mobile communication network have replaced land-mobile radio communication technology to facilitate communication in wider areas. Third generation (3G), Project 25 (P25), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Internet of Things (IoT), and Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) are evolving networks that have emerged over the years with the deployment of various applications. This has driven the development of large bandwidth architecture that underpins mission-critical push-to-talk (PTT), push-to-locate, push-to-message, and push-to-start communications service. It has increased the demand for push-to-talk solutions and has witnessed high contact needs to achieve interoperable communication in emergencies. Moreover, push-to-talk has grown among various industries due to its incorporation of value-added services and features, such as fleet GPS, warehousing, management of operations, tracking, especially among transportation and logistics companies. This is estimated to drive the growth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Push–to–Talk Over Cellular

The study categorizes the push-to-talk over cellular market based on device type, connectivity type, network type, component, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Device Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

PTToC LMR

PTToC LTE

By Connectivity Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

3G

4G

Wi-Fi

Others

By Component Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Devices Mobile Devices Network Devices Hybrid Devices Others

Software Carrier-integrated PTT Solutions OTT PTT Solutions

Services

By End–Users Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Public safety & security

Construction

Energy & utility

Transportation & logistics

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Travel & hospitality

Others

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The PTToC LTE segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market

Based on device type, the global push-to-talk over cellular market is divided into PTToC LMR and PTToC LTE. In 2021, the PTToC LTE segment accounted for the largest market share in the global push-to-talk over cellular market. Land mobile radio (LMR) has been a preferred communication network for various industries in the past few years. However, there are various limitations of LMR systems, such as short network range and high capital investment. Therefore, there is a decline in the demand for LMR devices, which supports the growth of LTE technology.

Push-to-talk over cellular LTE removes the limitation of short network range and provides users a wide network range without developing and maintaining a costly and complex network. Due to the significant benefits of push-to-talk technology LTE, these systems are now widely used in various industries, including public safety, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Asia Pacific is estimated to project the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the region, the global push-to-talk over the cellular market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the high penetration rate of smartphones in the region. Factors such as the rise in disposable income and growing demand for advanced technology have created growth opportunities for the push-to-talk over cellular market across the region.

China and India had the largest market share in the Asia Pacific in 2021. The industrial sector in these economies is rapidly increasing, supported by the government’s favorable business policies and free mobility of the workforce. Therefore, the number of mobile workers is increasing continuously, which is encouraging organizations to adopt advanced connectivity solutions to assist their employees in establishing effective communication platforms. Moreover, the continuous demand for integrated voice and data on mobile devices and the growth of push-to-talk-enabled smartphones in China create potential growth opportunities for push-to-talk over cellular solution providers in the region.

Key Market Players

The push-to-talk over cellular market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Sprint Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Bell Canada, Motorola Solutions, Azetti Networks, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Servicom, Simoco Wireless Solutions, GroupTalk, Kyocera Corporation, Sonim Technologies Inc., NexusTalk, Zebra Technologies Corp., Telo Systems Corporation Limited, AINA Wireless, and SIYATA Mobile. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.