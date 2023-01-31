Digital Surgery Technologies Market is projected to be valued at US$ 5,110.5 million by 2030

Posted on 2023-01-31 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global digital surgery technologies market size is expected to grow from USD 399.8 million in 2021 to USD 5,110.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.1from 2022 to 2030Digital surgery technologies are the inbuilt artificial intelligence capabilities to aid physicians in surgical navigation, surgical visualization, surgical intraoperative guidance, and in analyzing and improving the workflow efficiency of the surgical ecosystemThe technology in focus usually is an amalgamation of advanced visualization technologies (augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), artificial intelligence (AIalgorithms, and technologies).

To standardize the surgical procedures and reduce the risks associated with surgical complications, the advancement in terms of both hardware and software is filling various roles for their use in surgical training and thereafter performing the actual surgery on the patientWith respect to product types, digital surgery encompasses surgical data science tools, advanced visualization tools, surgical simulation tools, surgical navigation tools, and surgical planning tools, among other products.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/digital-surgery-technologies-market

The convergence of acquired data and computational power has chiefly gained more focus with the rise of IoT, data analytic tools, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, 3D advanced visualization, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, and robotics in the technology marketHealthcare remains no exception not to be transformed, especially looking at surgical care in the operating room now established or present in almost all levels of hospitals around the world.

COVID19 Impact on the Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market

The COVID19 pandemic has adversely impacted digital surgerybased product manufacturers’ business development and deployment activitiesEngineers and experts cannot begin the manufacturing of advanced chips, among other products, in specific countries such as South KoreaThese experts cannot go for workrelated trips to countries, such as South Korea or Israel, to test and optimize the systems across various regionsMany potential business partners cannot make onsite visits to facilities or industry conferences for experience and trials of the various newly developed data science and surgical planning systemsThe external labs affected by COVID19 are experiencing delays in obtaining regulatory approval, thus increasing operating expensesCOVID19 has also resulted in shutdowns or business disruptions for many companies’ manufacturers and suppliers.

However, the longterm impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the operations of companies or their thirdparty partners will be majorly driven by future developments and upon resuming the usual operations of the markets, which are highly uncertain.

Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market Dynamics

DriversEnhanced Accuracy and Promising Recovery from PreOperative Surgical Planning

The transformation of surgical planning before digitizing surgeries has led to computers assisting the surgeons with curating a set of preoperative methods of previsualization of surgical interventionAnd with the integration of the medical navigation system, the surgical training based on the CT or MRI dataset of the patient is transposed as the predefine surgical steps for guidance before performing actual surgery.

The advantages of computerbased surgical planning have observed a decrease in surgical morbidity, improvement in ergonomics in the operating room, decreasing surgical risks, and saving operating timeThis revolutionary beginning of surgeries makes a huge difference, particularly for highprecision surgical domains such as neurosurgery, oral, and maxillofacial surgery.

RestraintsRequirement of Additional Surgical Training

The learning phase with the computeraided systems is an intensive phase for surgeons performing 150 to 200 procedures to become adept in their useAccording to a 2015 commission report by the Royal Society of Medicine, London, U.K., five billion people in the world still dont have access to safe surgery due to a lack of trained professionalsIn addition, according to Fundamental VR, less than 0.5of the worlds surgeons have access to quality training simulations.

Physicians require intensive training sessions as complex interventional technologies have been introduced across various healthcare segmentsSimulation training also enables physicians to retain their current skillsetThus, the expertise to adapt to these advanced digital technologies poses a major challenge for surgeons and other staff in the O.RMost experienced professionals have been using conventional surgical methodsThus, the reluctance of surgeons due to inadequate expertise and training poses a major setback for the digital surgery technologies market.

Trends: Neutral Vendor Platforms

The healthcare industry has been undergoing rapid transformations on a large and small scale, seen as changesKeeping pace with the current advancements in existing systems makes it challenging to optimize the workflow while keeping the cost low for upgrading the systemsTherefore, choosing the vendors offering open platforms is a viable solutionThese solutions can integrate and adapt to the hospitals altering needs and keep the system everready to take on innovations as they come.

Scope of the Digital Surgery Technologies

The study categorizes the digital surgery technologies market based on technology and product type at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/digital-surgery-technologies-market?opt=2950

By Technology Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR)
  • AI Algorithms
  • Mixed Reality (MR)
  • Other Technologies

By Product Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Surgical Simulation
  • Surgical Data Science
  • Navigation and Visualization
  • Surgical Planning

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The AI algorithms segment is projected to be the largest market share by technology

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/digital-surgery-technologies-market

The technology segment of the global digital surgery technologies market includes augmented reality (AR)/ virtual reality (VR), AI algorithms, mixed reality (MR), and other technologiesThe market is largely dominated by AI algorithms technologyThe contribution of AI algorithms technology was registered to be 42.8of the market revenue in the global digital surgery technologies market in 2021Artificial Intelligence can be termed as ability of computers to respond as well as act like humansAI constitutes various subfields each providing solutions to clinical problems in its own unique waysClinical algorithms are a sequence of instructions used to complete a task, such as resuscitating a person in cardiac arrestAn AI algorithm is a wellconstructed set of rules given to a program, whether it’s used to predict a diagnosis or chronic disease progression, or a medical device such as a robotArtificial Intelligence can be termed as ability of computers to respond as well as act like humansAI constitutes various subfields each providing solutions to clinical problems in its own unique waysClinical algorithms are a sequence of instructions used to complete a task, such as resuscitating a person in cardiac arrestAn AI algorithm is a wellconstructed set of rules given to a program, whether it’s used to predict a diagnosis or chronic disease progression, or a medical device such as a robot.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global digital surgery technologies market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastestgrowing region during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rise in healthcare infrastructure development and the rising geriatric population in developing countries such as India, China, and Australia, constituting the AsiaPacific region.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/digital-surgery-technologies-market

In the Asia Pacific, China has the largest market shareWith a focus on giving opportunities to the regional players over foreign ones, the government in China is pouring funds into domestic startups with the vision of changing China into a global robotic powerhouseSeveral emerging companies are still at the initial product development or preclinical stageAlso, many companies are awaiting Chinas Food and Drug Administration (CFDAapproval, thereby limiting their market entry.

Key Market Players

The digital surgery technologies market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Osso VR, Augmedics Ltd., Brainlab AG, Medtronic Plc, Caresyntax, Inc., 3Dintegrated ApS, DASH Analytics, Novadaq Technologies, Inc., Fundamental VR, EchpPixel, Inc., Surgical Science Sweden AB, VirtaMed AG, Mimic Technologies, and Centerline Biomedical.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution