Digital Surgery Technologies Market is projected to be valued at US$ 5,110.5 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global digital surgery technologies market size is expected to grow from USD 399.8 million in 2021 to USD 5,110.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2022 to 2030. Digital surgery technologies are the in–built artificial intelligence capabilities to aid physicians in surgical navigation, surgical visualization, surgical intra–operative guidance, and in analyzing and improving the workflow efficiency of the surgical ecosystem. The technology in focus usually is an amalgamation of advanced visualization technologies (augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, and technologies).

To standardize the surgical procedures and reduce the risks associated with surgical complications, the advancement in terms of both hardware and software is filling various roles for their use in surgical training and thereafter performing the actual surgery on the patient. With respect to product types, digital surgery encompasses surgical data science tools, advanced visualization tools, surgical simulation tools, surgical navigation tools, and surgical planning tools, among other products.

The convergence of acquired data and computational power has chiefly gained more focus with the rise of IoT, data analytic tools, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, 3D advanced visualization, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, and robotics in the technology market. Healthcare remains no exception not to be transformed, especially looking at surgical care in the operating room now established or present in almost all levels of hospitals around the world.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market

The COVID–19 pandemic has adversely impacted digital surgery–based product manufacturers’ business development and deployment activities. Engineers and experts cannot begin the manufacturing of advanced chips, among other products, in specific countries such as South Korea. These experts cannot go for work–related trips to countries, such as South Korea or Israel, to test and optimize the systems across various regions. Many potential business partners cannot make on–site visits to facilities or industry conferences for experience and trials of the various newly developed data science and surgical planning systems. The external labs affected by COVID–19 are experiencing delays in obtaining regulatory approval, thus increasing operating expenses. COVID–19 has also resulted in shutdowns or business disruptions for many companies’ manufacturers and suppliers.

However, the long–term impact of the COVID–19 pandemic on the operations of companies or their third–party partners will be majorly driven by future developments and upon resuming the usual operations of the markets, which are highly uncertain.

Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market Dynamics

Drivers : Enhanced Accuracy and Promising Recovery from Pre – Operative Surgical Planning

The transformation of surgical planning before digitizing surgeries has led to computers assisting the surgeons with curating a set of pre–operative methods of pre–visualization of surgical intervention. And with the integration of the medical navigation system, the surgical training based on the CT or MRI dataset of the patient is transposed as the pre–define surgical steps for guidance before performing actual surgery.

The advantages of computer–based surgical planning have observed a decrease in surgical morbidity, improvement in ergonomics in the operating room, decreasing surgical risks, and saving operating time. This revolutionary beginning of surgeries makes a huge difference, particularly for high–precision surgical domains such as neurosurgery, oral, and maxillofacial surgery.

Restraints : Requirement of Additional Surgical Training

The learning phase with the computer–aided systems is an intensive phase for surgeons performing 150 to 200 procedures to become adept in their use. According to a 2015 commission report by the Royal Society of Medicine, London, U.K., five billion people in the world still don’t have access to safe surgery due to a lack of trained professionals. In addition, according to Fundamental VR, less than 0.5% of the world’s surgeons have access to quality training simulations.

Physicians require intensive training sessions as complex interventional technologies have been introduced across various healthcare segments. Simulation training also enables physicians to retain their current skillset. Thus, the expertise to adapt to these advanced digital technologies poses a major challenge for surgeons and other staff in the O.R. Most experienced professionals have been using conventional surgical methods. Thus, the reluctance of surgeons due to inadequate expertise and training poses a major setback for the digital surgery technologies market.

Trends: Neutral Vendor Platforms

The healthcare industry has been undergoing rapid transformations on a large and small scale, seen as changes. Keeping pace with the current advancements in existing systems makes it challenging to optimize the workflow while keeping the cost low for upgrading the systems. Therefore, choosing the vendors offering open platforms is a viable solution. These solutions can integrate and adapt to the hospital’s altering needs and keep the system ever–ready to take on innovations as they come.

Scope of the Digital Surgery Technologies

The study categorizes the digital surgery technologies market based on technology and product type at the regional and global levels.

By Technology Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Augmented Reality ( AR )/ Virtual Reality ( VR )

AR Virtual Reality VR AI Algorithms

Mixed Reality ( MR )

MR Other Technologies

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Surgical Simulation

Surgical Data Science

Navigation and Visualization

Surgical Planning

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The AI algorithms segment is projected to be the largest market share by technology

The technology segment of the global digital surgery technologies market includes augmented reality (AR)/ virtual reality (VR), AI algorithms, mixed reality (MR), and other technologies. The market is largely dominated by AI algorithms technology. The contribution of AI algorithms technology was registered to be 42.8% of the market revenue in the global digital surgery technologies market in 2021. Artificial Intelligence can be termed as ability of computers to respond as well as act like humans. AI constitutes various subfields each providing solutions to clinical problems in its own unique ways. Clinical algorithms are a sequence of instructions used to complete a task, such as resuscitating a person in cardiac arrest. An AI algorithm is a well–constructed set of rules given to a program, whether it's used to predict a diagnosis or chronic disease progression, or a medical device such as a robot.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global digital surgery technologies market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest–growing region during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rise in healthcare infrastructure development and the rising geriatric population in developing countries such as India, China, and Australia, constituting the Asia–Pacific region.

In the Asia Pacific, China has the largest market share. With a focus on giving opportunities to the regional players over foreign ones, the government in China is pouring funds into domestic startups with the vision of changing China into a global robotic powerhouse. Several emerging companies are still at the initial product development or preclinical stage. Also, many companies are awaiting China’s Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) approval, thereby limiting their market entry.

Key Market Players

The digital surgery technologies market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Osso VR, Augmedics Ltd., Brainlab AG, Medtronic Plc, Caresyntax, Inc., 3Dintegrated ApS, DASH Analytics, Novadaq Technologies, Inc., Fundamental VR, EchpPixel, Inc., Surgical Science Sweden AB, VirtaMed AG, Mimic Technologies, and Centerline Biomedical.