Fabric Hot Melt Adhesives Market is predicted to reach US$ 17.6 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global fabric hot–melt adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2021 to USD 17.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. Hot melt is the polymer–based glue that is applied in a molten state. The adhesive application is usually an industrial glue gun, which works through either trigger action or finger pressure. Growing demand from the packaging industry is expected to drive market growth. The packaging application segment is projected to be the fastest–growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand from online businesses such as e–commerce and food deliveries and the need for flexible packaging demand in the food and beverage sector are projected to contribute to the demand for polyester hot melt adhesives. Advancements in packaging materials and technologies have boosted the demand for corrugated packaging for food and beverages.

The increased use of corrugated packaging in non–durable products is due to their cost–effective and environment–friendly properties. Food, consumer durables, rubber, medicine, and petroleum are the predominant end–users of corrugated packaging materials. The textile sector is projected to be the major contributor to the growth of the U.S. polyester hot melt adhesive market.

The U.S. textile industry is highly dependent on imports from the Asia Pacific countries such as China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India. These countries have witnessed considerable disruptions across the value chain during the ongoing COVID–19 pandemic. This has resulted in firms were working at low production capacities and ultimately a decline in exports and production during the first three quarters of 2020.

Scope of the Fabric Hot – Melt Adhesives

The study categorizes the fabric hot–melt adhesives market based on type, resin type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type

Non – Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives

Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives

By Resin Type

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate

Polyamide

Polyolefins

Polyurethane

Rubber

Others

By Application

Packaging

Automotive

Furniture

Textile

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The textile segment had the largest market share, by application

Based on application, the global fabric hot–melt adhesives market is divided into packaging, automotive, furniture, textile, electronics, and others. In 2021, the textile segment accounted for the largest market share in the global fabric hot–melt adhesives market. Textile adhesives ensure effective and long–lasting bonds, even with highly water–repellent textiles that have been pre–treated with hydrophobic polymers. Innovative technologies are required to meet the growing demand for breathability and water resistance properties in products such as footwear. The rise in the textile industry in emerging economies such as India and China is anticipated to grow the market over the years.

The textiles and fabrics segment is likely to decline revenue due to the COVID–19 pandemic. Numerous textile companies were operating at low production capacities in China and India from March to May 2020. The industry has started gaining in the second quarter of 2020 as there is an increase in the vendors’ orders. The interior design is an important decision criterion for purchasing a car. In textile applications, bonding technology for lamination processes helps to ensure pleasant and soft surfaces.

The Asia Pacific is accounted for the largest market share in 2021

Based on the regions, the global fabric hot–melt adhesives market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share in 2021. The Asia Pacific witnessed the highest demand for fabric hot melt adhesives during the forecast period due to the constant demand from the textiles and fabrics industry and large packaging, electronics, and automotive sectors. India and China currently dominate the production of textiles and fabrics. Flexible packaging is projected to increase the opportunities for market vendors in European countries. Increasing spending in healthcare has positively affected the packaging sector in the first half of 2020 on account of demand for PPE kits, surgical masks, and other healthcare products.

Key Market Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies operating in the Fabric Hot-Melt Adhesives Market and their winning strategies and a study of their development and marketing strategies, contributing to market growth. The profiles of such major corporations include: