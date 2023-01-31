Fabric Hot Melt Adhesives Market is predicted to reach US$ 17.6 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global fabric hotmelt adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2021 to USD 17.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2from 2022 to 2030Hot melt is the polymerbased glue that is applied in a molten stateThe adhesive application is usually an industrial glue gun, which works through either trigger action or finger pressureGrowing demand from the packaging industry is expected to drive market growthThe packaging application segment is projected to be the fastestgrowing segment during the forecast periodFactors such as increasing demand from online businesses such as ecommerce and food deliveries and the need for flexible packaging demand in the food and beverage sector are projected to contribute to the demand for polyester hot melt adhesivesAdvancements in packaging materials and technologies have boosted the demand for corrugated packaging for food and beverages.

The increased use of corrugated packaging in nondurable products is due to their costeffective and environmentfriendly propertiesFood, consumer durables, rubber, medicine, and petroleum are the predominant endusers of corrugated packaging materialsThe textile sector is projected to be the major contributor to the growth of the U.Spolyester hot melt adhesive market.

The U.Stextile industry is highly dependent on imports from the Asia Pacific countries such as China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and IndiaThese countries have witnessed considerable disruptions across the value chain during the ongoing COVID19 pandemicThis has resulted in firms were working at low production capacities and ultimately a decline in exports and production during the first three quarters of 2020.

Scope of the Fabric HotMelt Adhesives

The study categorizes the fabric hotmelt adhesives market based on type, resin type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type

  • NonReactive Hot Melt Adhesives
  • Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives

By Resin Type

  • Ethylene-vinyl Acetate
  • Polyamide
  • Polyolefins
  • Polyurethane
  • Rubber
  • Others

By Application

  • Packaging
  • Automotive
  • Furniture
  • Textile
  • Electronics
  • Others

By Region

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The textile segment had the largest market share, by application

Based on application, the global fabric hotmelt adhesives market is divided into packaging, automotive, furniture, textile, electronics, and othersIn 2021, the textile segment accounted for the largest market share in the global fabric hotmelt adhesives marketTextile adhesives ensure effective and longlasting bonds, even with highly waterrepellent textiles that have been pretreated with hydrophobic polymersInnovative technologies are required to meet the growing demand for breathability and water resistance properties in products such as footwear. The rise in the textile industry in emerging economies such as India and China is anticipated to grow the market over the years.

The textiles and fabrics segment is likely to decline revenue due to the COVID19 pandemicNumerous textile companies were operating at low production capacities in China and India from March to May 2020The industry has started gaining in the second quarter of 2020 as there is an increase in the vendors’ ordersThe interior design is an important decision criterion for purchasing a carIn textile applications, bonding technology for lamination processes helps to ensure pleasant and soft surfaces.

The Asia Pacific is accounted for the largest market share in 2021

Based on the regions, the global fabric hotmelt adhesives market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaThe Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share in 2021The Asia Pacific witnessed the highest demand for fabric hot melt adhesives during the forecast period due to the constant demand from the textiles and fabrics industry and large packaging, electronics, and automotive sectorsIndia and China currently dominate the production of textiles and fabrics. Flexible packaging is projected to increase the opportunities for market vendors in European countriesIncreasing spending in healthcare has positively affected the packaging sector in the first half of 2020 on account of demand for PPE kits, surgical masks, and other healthcare products.

Key Market Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies operating in the Fabric Hot-Melt Adhesives Market and their winning strategies and a study of their development and marketing strategies, contributing to market growthThe profiles of such major corporations include:

  • Bostik (Arkema)
  • Cattie Adhesives
  • Evonik
  • Bühnen GmbH & CoKG
  • HellermannTyton
  • Nihon Matai Co., Ltd.
  • Spiderbond Adhesives Co., Limited
  • Henkel Limited
  • TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

