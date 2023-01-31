Vacuum Packaging Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 5.6%, 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global vacuum packaging market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. Vacuum packing (or vacuum sealing) is a form of packaging that involves the removal of air from a food container to ensure its longevity. Pet food, human food, and agricultural produce are major end-users of vacuum packaging, with meat, poultry, and seafood as the major end-users under the food category. The main purpose of the packaging is to remove oxygen by attaching the packaging material to the product to increase resistance against any moisture and air elements.

Also, vacuum-packed products are protected from moisture, dust, and other environmental gases and are increasingly preferred by most manufacturers in the global food industry. Convenient packaging and easy handling are strongly driving vacuum packaging. Increasing disposable incomes and urbanization have also increased the demand for vacuum-packed products. Changing consumer trends for ready-to-go and lightweight packaging are key drivers of the vacuum packaging market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/vacuum-packaging-market

With the rising number of single-person households and small families, the demand for compact product packaging is growing. It has encouraged retailers to incorporate various packaging into their portfolios to meet customer needs and minimize food waste. Therefore, it has been witnessed that the demand for eco-friendly vacuum packaging has created new trends in food safety, ensuring longer shelf life and convenience of food products.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Vacuum Packaging Market

COVID-19 has impacted companies across geographies. Despite wide macroeconomic headwinds, some packaging suppliers have benefited from the economic pace powering short-term sales growth. Moreover, consumer demand for protein products also increased by over 70% for the second week of March 2020 (Y-o-Y), which is expected to create demand for trays and flexible films. Also, customers have increased demand for extended shelf life packaging due to a disruption in the supply chain amid COVID-19 measures.

In March 2020, grocery markets grew tremendously due to nationwide lockdowns that permit only the food industry to continue its sales. However, a short-term decline is expected during COVID-19 in the packaging industry, including the vacuum packaging market. Along with offline retail, online retail has been growing significantly during the pandemic, with exorbitant sales in groceries, which will supplement overall revenue generation in the vacuum packaging market. The high demand for vacuum packaging primarily comes from the food segment and is usually persistent across all seasons.

The high prices of premium food products are expected to impact the market considerably, while reasonably priced essentials will increase demand. The post-COVID-19 situation of Italy made packaging vendors reassess and revisit their inventories. They re-strategize their supply chain by reducing their dependence on cross-border suppliers owing to a fear of trade route blockade.

Global Vacuum Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increase in Shelf Life

The shelf life of food products is a vital factor behind the increasing demand for vacuum packaging formats. Vacuum packaging preserved food products three to five times longer than traditional packaging. However, the shelf life also depends on whether the vacuum-packed product is stored in a refrigerator, freezer, or pantry. The majority of vacuum-packed food products are meat & poultry and seafood. Vacuum packaging involves the removal of oxygen and any air trapped within the packaging of the product, which is a major reason for the increase in resistance of the food product from spoilage. The effect of microbial activity on fresh seafood results in a loss of flavor and odor, which leads to wastage. Moreover, the time sensitivity involved in handling, processing, holding, and transporting products in the supply chain drives the demand for vacuum-packed products, enabling top-notch quality and maximum profits for the vendor.

Restraints: Growing Environmental Awareness About Plastic

The major challenge in the vacuum packaging industry is greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which are generated primarily due to energy consumption during plastic processing. Over the past decade, huge growth in the plastic processing sector has led to increased energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions. LDPE, LLDPE, and HDPE are widely used in making plastic material and are the most common resins in vacuum packaging. Emissions from production to decomposition of plastic inflict unimaginable amounts of air and land pollution. Supposing plastic production continues to grow at the same pace, by 2025, these emissions are expected to reach one gigaton per year. With the expansion of the plastic industry, particularly in production, GHG emissions will attain alarming proportions in the future.

Opportunities: Demand of High Barrier Plastics

High barrier plastics are premium packaging materials that keep moisture, air, and other elements away from the item contained in the vacuum pack. High barrier packaging comes in two different forms: high barrier films and high barrier shrink vacuum packs. It also includes using many layers of plastic material (majorly PVDC and EVOH) to safeguard the pack from air and moisture. To enhance the product’s shelf-life inside the vacuum pack with rich flavors and aroma. High barrier packaging is also growing in demand for food and non-food product applications. Further, the high barrier structure shows more robust puncture resistance properties, making the pack virtually immune to wear and tear.

The chances of food spoilage at any point in the entire supply chain have been a substantial motivator for using high-barrier packaging materials. With the increasing demand for high barrier packaging in the vacuum packaging industry, there is also a rising inclination toward recyclable high barrier plastics. Consumer awareness of convenience and eco-friendly packaging in the food industry is also responsible for the expected rise in high barrier vacuum packaging demand.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the vacuum packaging market based on material, pack, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/vacuum-packaging-market?opt=2950

By Material Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2030)

PE

PVC

PP

Others

By Pack Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-rigid

By End–Users Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Food

Pet Food

Agricultural Produce

By Region Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2030)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The PE segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by material

The global vacuum packaging market is divided into PE, PVC, PP, and others based on material. In 2021, PE accounted for the largest market share of 40.7% in the global vacuum packaging market. Vacuum packages are manufactured in polyethylene, specifically low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). High-density polyethylene (HDPE) has been used across several vacuum packaging applications since it protects vacuum packs from acids, oils, and other contaminating substances. Products that require zero exposure to oxygen largely demand LLDPE, which is the most flexible compared to LDPE and HDPE. The primary motives behind the usage of polyethylene packaging include flexibility, lightweight, strength, cost-effectiveness, and excellent sealing capability.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/vacuum-packaging-market

Further, polyethylene boasts good moisture resistance, which keeps the vacuum-packed product preserved for a longer period. Vacuum packs are mostly used in layers to safeguard their contents to the maximum extent. Polyethylene is used with polyamide (nylon) as a raw material to make flexible packaging, in which polyethylene takes up around 70% of the material and polyamide 30%. There has been a growing trend in using polyethylene vacuum pouches across various applications, including food products, pharmaceuticals, and more. Vacuum packs are excellent gas barriers with maximum puncture resistance and the ability to prevent food from damage.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global vacuum packaging market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the global vacuum packaging market during the forecast period. The vacuum packaging market has been growing at a healthier rate in the APAC region, holding the largest global share. The rise of populations, growing urbanization, and increasing food expenditures, particularly in China and India, are key drivers of the vacuum packaging market in APAC. The consumption of packaged food has been growing tremendously with the population in APAC.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/vacuum-packaging-market

Moreover, the huge number of small and large retail outlets is certainly a pillar to the growth of the vacuum packaging market. Increasing food expenditures and growing demand for meat and seafood are also contributors to APAC’s vacuum packaging market. The selection of materials in these nations is important as people look for high-quality products with a longer shelf life. The APAC region has demand for low-cost vacuum pouches and premium quality vacuum packaging. Flexible vacuum packaging for food and pet food is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The vacuum packaging market is mildly concentrated in nature, with few numbers global players operating in the market, such as CVP Systems, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., ULMA Packaging, Linpac Packaging Limited, Coveris Holdings S.A., Berry Plastics Corporation, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Orics Industries, Inc., and Amcor Limited. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.