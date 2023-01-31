Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Is Expected to Reach USD 23,675.5 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global antibody-drug conjugates market size is expected to grow from USD 6,082.5 million in 2021 to USD 23,675.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2030. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are very effective biological therapies that consist of tumor-targeting antibodies chemically linked to a deadly effector molecule. They transmit cytotoxic anticancer drugs to damaged cells through biodegradable linkers, permitting delicate bifurcation between healthy and sick tissues. Compared to traditional chemotherapy bioactive chemicals, they help increase the cell-killing capacity of mAb, improve medication tolerance, and minimize systematic exposure. They are now delivered intravenously into the circulation to avoid mAb breakdown by stomach acid and proteolytic enzymes.

Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Definition

Sedentary lifestyles, as well as an increase in the number of people who smoke and drink daily, are contributing to an increase in cancer prevalence worldwide. This, together with the increasing need for cost-efficient and effective cancer therapies, is one of the primary drivers driving market expansion. Aside from that, current linkers frequently release payloads nonspecifically, resulting in off-target toxicity, which has a negative impact on ADC development. As a result, prominent players regularly sponsor R&D studies to enhance current chemical triggers and develop novel chemical triggers to manufacture highly selective linkers.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/antibody-drug-conjugates-market

They are also developing innovative linker-antibody attachments to build stable and homogeneous ADCs and additional linker-payload attachments to allow payload growth. Furthermore, they are concentrating on enhancing absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, resulting in a positive market forecast. Other main drivers, such as significantly improved healthcare infrastructure, increased knowledge about cancer therapy, and the launch of cleavable linker technology, are expected to drive market expansion.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market

With the COVID-19 situation affecting the whole world, the growth of many industries saw a decline in demand, although numerous other areas remained untouched and showed promising growth signals. COVID-19 has varying effects on various businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic substantially influenced the antibody-drug conjugates business because activities within hospitals and healthcare facilities were severely decreased due to social distance and lockdown measures implemented by governments worldwide. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly influenced the operational activities of general hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients and the worldwide supply chain of ADCs.

Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics

Drivers : Prevalence of Cancer Cases are Increasing

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are targeted treatments that produce chemotherapeutic agents to combat cancer cells. As a result, they are crucial in treating cancer patients, including but not limited to breast cancer, blood cancer, and others. The increasing number of cancer cases worldwide has contributed to the rise in demand for ADC medicines. According to the World Health Organization, the number of cancer cases documented in 2020 is expected to be approximately 19.3 million. According to WHO forecasts, the amount will rise to 30.2 million by 2040, implying a significant increase in cancer cases each year.

Lung and breast cancer are the two leading causes of cancer deaths globally. As a result, growing cancer rates in emerging and developed countries are expected to favorably influence the worldwide ADC market throughout the forecast period.

Restraints : high capital investment and extensive specialized training for operators

The difficulties associated with the production of ADCs are limiting the market for antibody-drug conjugates. ADC production facilities need significant financial investment and extensive specialized training for operators. Creating an ADC method is challenging because it necessitates the optimization of new process stages not seen in standard monoclonal antibody production, such as the antibody-drug conjugation reaction and subsequent drug substance purification. Furthermore, antibody-drug conjugates must be made in aseptic conditions, and operational staff may be shielded from toxic drug molecules, posing operational problems.

Opportunities : Rising BioPharmaceutical Company Collaborations

Numerous potential possibilities are being established across the market as a result of the rising number of collaborations between various pharmaceutical firms to produce more effective and robust ADC medications. Several pharmaceutical and biomedical businesses have indicated their intention to combine their knowledge and technology, as well as their research experience, to produce targeted antigen ADC therapeutics for commercialization. For instance, in September 2021, a co-development agreement for antibody immune agonist conjugate (AIAC) titled GQ1007 was formed.

BrighGene Biomedical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. and GeneQuantum Healthcare Co., Ltd. signed it. AstraZeneca plc also cooperated with Daiichi Sankyo in July 2020 for DS-1062, a new ADC candidate in Phase 1 trials for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) triple-negative breast cancer. Such cross-industry collaboration opens the path for cost-cutting strategies, lowering the overall price of the medicine and making it more broadly available.

Scope of the Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market

The study categorizes the antibody-drug conjugates market based on application and technology at regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/antibody-drug-conjugates-market?opt=2950

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Blood Cancer Leukemia Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer

By Technology Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Type Cleavable Linker Non- cleavable Linker Linkerless

Linker Type VC Sulfo-SPDB VA Hydrazone Others

Payload Type MMAE MMAF DM4 Camptothecin Others



By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Cleavable linker segment accounts for the largest market share by technology type

Based on the technology type, the antibody-drug conjugates market is divided into cleavable linkers, non-cleavable linkers, and linkerless. In 2021, The cleavable linker segment accounted for the highest share in Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market. The capacity of cleavable linkers to remain stable in circulation for a longer period and the release of a cytotoxin from ADCs makes them the most widely employed technology for achieving a successful result of ADCs in cancer treatment. For instance, in 2020, the NMPA authorized Seagen’s and Takeda’s Adcetris for the diagnosis of relapsed Hodgkin’s lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma sALCL in China. Such factors are expected to drive the cleavable linker market segment during the forecast period.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/antibody-drug-conjugates-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by Region

Based on the regions, the global antibody-drug conjugates Market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific antibody-drug conjugates market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The approval of additional ADCs in the region has contributed to the region’s growth. For instance, Astellas’ enfortumab vedotin was awarded priority evaluation by Japan’s MHLW in May 2021 for the treatment of urothelial cancer. As a result, such market trends are likely to assist Asia Pacific is dominating the overall market, popover the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/antibody-drug-conjugates-market

The global antibody-drug conjugates market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global antibody-drug conjugates market are: