Apheresis Market value of around US$ 4773.4 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global apheresis market was valued at USD 2,413.3 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 4773.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Apheresis is a medical technology in which a person’s blood is passed through an apparatus that separates one particular constituent and returns the remainder to the circulation. The market studied is currently being driven by factors, such as increasing global disease burden resulting in a rise in demand for blood components, technological advancements in the development of new apheresis techniques, and the rise in the reimbursement policies and funding for apheresis procedures.

The other major factors attributing to the growth of the apheresis market are an increase in the burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis (MS) cases, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and an increase in healthcare budgets in many countries. For instance, according to the research study published in November 2020, titled ‘Rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis worldwide: Insights from the Atlas of MS, third edition, a total of 2.8 million people are estimated to live with MS worldwide (35.9 per 100,000 population) and MS prevalence has increased in every region of the world since 2013. Additionally, as per the same source, the pooled incidence rate across 75 reporting countries was 2.1 per 100,000 persons/year, and the mean age of diagnosis is 32 years. Apheresis procedures, such as therapeutic plasma exchange and immunoadsorption, can treat multiple sclerosis. The increasing prevalence of MS is expected to boost the apheresis market positively.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Apheresis Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, worldwide, is expected to show a positive impact on the market studied, as apheresis is a medical technique where the blood of an individual, be a donor or a patient, is passed through an apparatus that segregates a particular constituent and returns the rest to the blood circulation. This technique is now widely used to treat COVID-19 as a plasma therapy.

Due to the lockdown measures, trade restrictions, and high infection rate. Their work was impacted, especially R&D activities, as the clinical and other types of trials were delayed by more than six months. Additionally, there was a decline in market capitalization of the major companies worldwide, along with a decline in industrial production and other business activities.

Global Apheresis Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increasing Global Disease Burden Resulting Rise in Demand for Blood Components and Associated Safety

Apheresis witnessed a great demand due to an increased number of patients suffering from various blood, kidney, metabolic diseases, and neurological disorders. Leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are the types of cancer that may affect the bone marrow, blood cells, lymph nodes, and other parts of the lymphatic system. It was observed that apheresis technology had been used to reduce the number of white cells until other medications could control them. For instance, leukemia is characterized by an abnormal increase of white blood cells making the blood thick.

Cancer is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in the United Kingdom. As per the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, 457,960 new cancer cases were reported in 2020, of which 16,806 were non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer, 14,110 kidney cancer, 11,008 leukemia, and 6,377 were multiple myeloma. This high prevalence of cancer associated with blood is expected to significantly boost the apheresis market’s growth.

Restraints : High Capital Investment And Costs Associated With Apheresis Procedures

Apheresis procedures and devices, being relatively complex, are generally expensive to undergo. Additionally, many insurance companies claim that they may not reimburse the costs of these procedures in certain cases. This leads to significant out-of-pocket expenses, which are costly for the patients and restrain the market’s growth. In the United States, the cost of apheresis therapy is high and can be around USD 2,500 per session for LDL apheresis (University of Michigan, 2017). The high costs of this procedure act as a significant restraint on many patients. High costs are also common worldwide where the procedure is either not covered by insurance companies or is not subsidized by the government.

The annual costs of patients who need to undergo these procedures regularly become very high, especially for LDL apheresis. For example, according to the study cited above, conducted in 2017 by the University of Michigan in the United States, the annual cost of weekly treatment may range between USD 114,504 to USD 228,956. In countries like Australia and the United States, patients’ costs also range above USD 100,000. Thus, patients suffering from chronic disorders may find it very hard to cover such expenses.

Scope of the Apheresis

The study categorizes the apheresis market based on product, apheresis procedure, technology, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Product Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Devices

Disposable

By Apheresis Procedure Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Leukapheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Other Apheresis Procedures

By Technology Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Centrifugation

Membrane Separation

By Application Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Renal Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Applications

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The disposables segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by product

The global apheresis market is divided into devices and disposable based on product. In 2021, the disposables segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.5% in the global apheresis market. Disposables include sets, drainage bags, blood bags, tubing, replacement fluids, and anticoagulants in the apheresis market. As per the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center’s report of May 2021, each year, more than 30,000 units of platelets are transfused at their center to treat patients undergoing cancer therapy, organ, and tissue transplants, and other diseases that require platelet therapy during which the number of disposable is used, thus, one of the growth factor for the segment.

Apheresis procedures are used to separate plasma or blood components. Blood is drawn from the donation arm by a pump into a sterile single-use disposable kit inside the cell-separating machine during a plasma donation. Thus, the rise in donations may drive the demand for disposables and boost growth in the segment.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global apheresis market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, China is accounted for the largest market share in 2021. China represents one of the major healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific region. China is one of the major manufacturers and consumers of global plasma-derived products and serves a huge population. Both blood and plasma-derived products are regarded as strategic resources in China. The major growth factors for the apheresis market in China are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with blood disorders and the huge population base needing diverse medical attention.

Moreover, Japan is a major innovation-driven country in the medical field. During the forecast period, the growth of the Japanese apheresis market is expected to be consistent due to higher awareness and willingness in society to improve the healthcare sector. LDL apheresis has been developed to treat refractory familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). Currently, plasma exchange, double-membrane filtration, and selective LDL adsorption are available in Japan. Selective LDL adsorption is the most common method.

Key Market Players

The apheresis market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market, such as Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, HemaCare Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Terumo BCT, Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Nikkiso Co., Ltd.