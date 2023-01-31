Very Light Jet Market is projected to reach nearly US$ 10,444.2  million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global very light jet market is estimated to grow USD 10,444.2  million by 2030 from USD 4,098.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0from the forecast periodVery light jet refers to a compact aviation solution with a maximum takeoff weight of less than 5,900 kg with passenger capacity, not more than 9 to 10 passengersVery light jets are considered the compact business jet solution and are approved for singlepilot operationA very light jet has several benefits over other aviation options as it is a costeffective and fuelefficient solutionVery light jets have various applications, including training, passenger commute, and civil and military front research.

Factors such as a rising inclination toward private aviation solutions and growing concern toward health are estimated to drive the growth of the very light jet marketAlternatively, volatile raw material prices drive up the cost of very light planes while increasing environmental concerns and alternative aviation options limit the market growthOn the other hand, untapped potential in developing economies and entering into longterm business partnerships are expected to provide profitable growth prospects for industry participants.

Global Very Light Jet Market Dynamics

DriversIncreasing inclination toward private aviation solution

A very light jet offers a fast, high level of comfort and amenities and is a fuelefficient aviation transportation medium compared to other aviation optionsPrivate aviation solutions, such as very light jets, have gained immense traction across the globe, especially by business professionals and the ultrarich population, owing to luxurious and comfortable transportation solutions along with minimum commute durationMoreover, very light jet operation costs have become much more affordable in recent years, wherein the cost has decreased by 30to 50in recent yearsThese rates are close to the business and firstclass costs of commercial carriersThe rising adoption of luxurious transportation solutions and lowering flight operation costs are anticipated to support the growth of the very light jet market in the future.

RestraintsVolatile raw material prices result in growing prices of very light jets

In recent years, very light jet developers and their suppliers have faced increasing and volatile raw materials prices, such as steel, aluminum, and copper, owing to the overall demandsupply gap, currency fluctuations and exchange rates, mining activities, and uncertain trade activitiesMany of these materials are used to develop very light jet components and partsIncreasing prices of materials directly impacted the overall pricing of very light jetsThe growing price of a very light jet is estimated to hinder the very light jet market growth.

OpportunitiesUntapped potential in developing economies

From the last decade, some developing nations, mainly from the AsiaPacific region, have witnessed growing trade activities, highperforming GDP, and increasing per capita income, which are anticipated to support the sales of very light jets.

China, India, Malaysia, and Nigeria have the potential market for very light jetsThough, the infrastructure of these countries is not suitable for operations of very light jetsIncreasing passenger traffic and growing inclination toward private aviation solutions are expected to create demand for infrastructural projects across these nationsFurthermore, growing aviation infrastructural projects and increasing air passenger traffic are estimated to create an opportunity for the market in developing regions during the forecast period.

Scope of the Very Light Jet

The study categorizes the very light jet market based on aircraft type, enduse, materials, and propulsion at the regional and global levels.

By Aircraft Type Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Ultralight Aircraft
  • Light Aircraft

By EndUse Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Civil & Commercial
  • Military

By Materials Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Aluminum
  • Composites
  • Others

By Propulsion Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Electric/Hybrid
  • Conventional Fuel

By Region Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The light aircraft segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by aircraft type

The global very light jet market is segmented into ultralight aircraft and light aircraft by aircraft typeThe light aircraft segment is expected to lead the market, owing to the demand outlook from end consumersLight aircraft refers to MTOW (maximum takeoff weightof between 1,700 lbs or 800 kgs to 13,000 lbs or 5,900 kgsLight aircraft has a capacity of around 6 to 8 passengers with an average range of 1,174 NMI.

Light aircraft is mainly used for business travel and military training, owing to its size and operational capabilityIn recent years, the business has increased the number of light aircraft for employees to travel for business conferences and highpriority meetingsMoreover, light aircraft and highperformance airframes, advanced avionics, and highly integrated computer systems are utilized for military training programsA light aircraft is a decent option for military training activities, owing to its compact size and fuelefficient operationsIncreasing spending on military training and the growing usage of very light jets for business travel is expected to support the market’s growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The very light Jet market has been categorized into North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa by regionGlobally, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR in the global very light jet market during the forecast periodThe AsiaPacific region includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of AsiaPacificThe very light jet market has great prospects in the AsiaPacific region, owing to the changing aviation outlook, supportive government policies, and the growing number of air passengers in various countries in the region.

Large growing economies, such as China, India, Japan, and others, in the AsiaPacific region require versatile air transportation solutions across the regionThe growing air traffic in AsiaPacific drives the demand for modernization and inclining toward private aviation transportation solutions in the regionMoreover, the rise in demand for air transportation throughout the AsiaPacific region further drives the growth of the very light jet market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The study examines the market’s leading companies and their major business strategies to acquire a competitive perspectiveMajor players in the global market of the very light jet are Cirrus Industries, Inc., Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer S.A., Bombardier Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nextant Aerospace Holdings, LLC, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Stratos Aircraft, Inc., MSC Aerospace LLC, and Textron Inc.

