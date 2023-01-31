Very Light Jet Market is projected to reach nearly US$ 10,444.2  million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global very light jet market is estimated to grow USD 10,444.2 million by 2030 from USD 4,098.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0% from the forecast period. Very light jet refers to a compact aviation solution with a maximum takeoff weight of less than 5,900 kg with passenger capacity, not more than 9 to 10 passengers. Very light jets are considered the compact business jet solution and are approved for single–pilot operation. A very light jet has several benefits over other aviation options as it is a cost–effective and fuel–efficient solution. Very light jets have various applications, including training, passenger commute, and civil and military front research.

Factors such as a rising inclination toward private aviation solutions and growing concern toward health are estimated to drive the growth of the very light jet market. Alternatively, volatile raw material prices drive up the cost of very light planes while increasing environmental concerns and alternative aviation options limit the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing economies and entering into long–term business partnerships are expected to provide profitable growth prospects for industry participants.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/very-light-jet-market

Global Very Light Jet Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increasing inclination toward private aviation solution

A very light jet offers a fast, high level of comfort and amenities and is a fuel–efficient aviation transportation medium compared to other aviation options. Private aviation solutions, such as very light jets, have gained immense traction across the globe, especially by business professionals and the ultra–rich population, owing to luxurious and comfortable transportation solutions along with minimum commute duration. Moreover, very light jet operation costs have become much more affordable in recent years, wherein the cost has decreased by 30% to 50% in recent years. These rates are close to the business and first–class costs of commercial carriers. The rising adoption of luxurious transportation solutions and lowering flight operation costs are anticipated to support the growth of the very light jet market in the future.

Restraints : Volatile raw material prices result in growing prices of very light jets

In recent years, very light jet developers and their suppliers have faced increasing and volatile raw materials prices, such as steel, aluminum, and copper, owing to the overall demand–supply gap, currency fluctuations and exchange rates, mining activities, and uncertain trade activities. Many of these materials are used to develop very light jet components and parts. Increasing prices of materials directly impacted the overall pricing of very light jets. The growing price of a very light jet is estimated to hinder the very light jet market growth.

Opportunities : Untapped potential in developing economies

From the last decade, some developing nations, mainly from the Asia–Pacific region, have witnessed growing trade activities, high–performing GDP, and increasing per capita income, which are anticipated to support the sales of very light jets.

China, India, Malaysia, and Nigeria have the potential market for very light jets. Though, the infrastructure of these countries is not suitable for operations of very light jets. Increasing passenger traffic and growing inclination toward private aviation solutions are expected to create demand for infrastructural projects across these nations. Furthermore, growing aviation infrastructural projects and increasing air passenger traffic are estimated to create an opportunity for the market in developing regions during the forecast period.

Scope of the Very Light Jet

The study categorizes the very light jet market based on aircraft type, end–use, materials, and propulsion at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/very-light-jet-market?opt=2950

By Aircraft Type Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Ultra – light Aircraft

light Aircraft Light Aircraft

By End – Use Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Civil & Commercial

Military

By Materials Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Aluminum

Composites

Others

By Propulsion Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Electric / Hybrid

Hybrid Conventional Fuel

By Region Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The light aircraft segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by aircraft type

The global very light jet market is segmented into ultra–light aircraft and light aircraft by aircraft type. The light aircraft segment is expected to lead the market, owing to the demand outlook from end consumers. Light aircraft refers to MTOW (maximum take–off weight) of between 1,700 lbs or 800 kgs to 13,000 lbs or 5,900 kgs. Light aircraft has a capacity of around 6 to 8 passengers with an average range of 1,174 NMI.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/very-light-jet-market

Light aircraft is mainly used for business travel and military training, owing to its size and operational capability. In recent years, the business has increased the number of light aircraft for employees to travel for business conferences and high–priority meetings. Moreover, light aircraft and high–performance airframes, advanced avionics, and highly integrated computer systems are utilized for military training programs. A light aircraft is a decent option for military training activities, owing to its compact size and fuel–efficient operations. Increasing spending on military training and the growing usage of very light jets for business travel is expected to support the market’s growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The very light Jet market has been categorized into North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa by region. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR in the global very light jet market during the forecast period. The Asia–Pacific region includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia–Pacific. The very light jet market has great prospects in the Asia–Pacific region, owing to the changing aviation outlook, supportive government policies, and the growing number of air passengers in various countries in the region.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/very-light-jet-market

Large growing economies, such as China, India, Japan, and others, in the Asia–Pacific region require versatile air transportation solutions across the region. The growing air traffic in Asia–Pacific drives the demand for modernization and inclining toward private aviation transportation solutions in the region. Moreover, the rise in demand for air transportation throughout the Asia–Pacific region further drives the growth of the very light jet market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The study examines the market’s leading companies and their major business strategies to acquire a competitive perspective. Major players in the global market of the very light jet are Cirrus Industries, Inc., Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer S.A., Bombardier Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nextant Aerospace Holdings, LLC, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Stratos Aircraft, Inc., MSC Aerospace LLC, and Textron Inc.