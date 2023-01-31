Clinical Trials Market is projected to reach nearly US$ 62,406.1 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global Clinical Trials Market size is expected to grow from USD 37,892.4 million in 2021 to USD 62,406.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of skin infections such as eczema and psoriasis, as well as minor ailments such as acne, as well as an increase in preference for clinical trials due to their non-invasive nature, are expected to drive the clinical trials market in the coming years. The high prevalence of skin diseases and burn injuries, the deep penetration of drugs in the body, and the rise in the geriatric population are the major factors driving the Clinical Trials Market. However, the adverse effects of topical drugs, such as allergies and rashes, as well as the slow onset of action, limit the market growth. Factors such as transdermal biologic delivery and the acquisition of small market players are expected to present numerous opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.

Global Clinical Trials Market Definition

Clinical trials are also used to try to invent ways to detect a disease in its early stages, sometimes before its symptoms affect the body. Clinical trials are also used to test ways to prevent a health problem. Clinical trials may also assess the efficacy of methods to improve the physical condition of people suffering from a potentially fatal disease or a chronic health problem. It also investigates the role of caregivers or support groups on occasion. Prior to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved clinical trials, scientists conducted laboratory tests and studies on animal models to test the safety and efficacy of a potential drug. The FDA may approve the intervention to be tested in humans based on the success rate of these preliminary results.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Clinical Trials Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the clinical trial market, as there has been a growing emphasis on developing new therapeutics or vaccines to prevent or treat the disease. Furthermore, COVID-19 has caused a minor shift in how clinical trials are conducted. In the clinical trial space, there has been increased interest in virtual/decentralized trials, which have been featured on conference agendas and in magazine articles for a long time. Despite this, most businesses continue to use the same processes. However, COVID-19 has forced some trials to switch to a virtual model to stay on track during the pandemic.

Global Clinical Trials Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development

Most biopharmaceutical and medical device companies continue to make significant investments in developing new drugs and devices. Pharmaceutical companies invest in R&D in order to bring high-quality, innovative products to market. According to trends, top pharma companies are increasing their R&D efficiencies through heavy R&D investments (for long-term returns) and collaborative R&D efforts. The aforementioned issues are driving businesses to look for fully integrated or operational outsourcing services for drug research and development, from the early stages of research through the late-stage development phase, thereby accelerating market expansion.

Opportunities: Novel clinical trial designs for complex cell and gene therapies are required

In the treatment of various diseases, cell and gene therapies have the potential to meet unmet medical needs due to their great specificity. Many pharmaceutical investors and companies have dedicated extensive resources to developing and marketing these medicines due to their remarkable therapeutic potential. More than six gene therapy products were approved in various countries as of 2018. The US FDA had approved 16 cell and gene therapies as of April 2021. Around 362 cell and gene therapies were in clinical trials by 2020. The increasing number of cell therapy candidates, combined with their rapid progression through the various stages of clinical development, is driving up demand for facilities that provide R&D services for these therapies.

Scope of the Global Clinical Trials Market

The study categorizes the clinical trials market based on phase, services, therapy area, and application at regional and global levels.

By Phase Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Service Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services Cell-based Assays Virology Testing Method Development, Optimization, & Validation Serology, Immunogenicity, & Neutralizing Antibodies Biomarker Testing Services PK/PD (Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics) Testing Services Others

Analytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services

Decentralized Clinical Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Medical Device Testing Services

Others

By Therapy Area Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Neurology

Women’s Health

Genetic Diseases

Immunology

Others

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Vaccine

Cell & Gene Therapy

Small Molecules

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



North America accounted for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global clinical trials market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Due to increased R&D investments and increased adoption of new technologies in clinical trials in this region. Market participants, such as IQVIA and PRA Health Sciences, for instance, are implementing virtual services at different stages of clinical trials, which is anticipated to drive regional market growth. Furthermore, favorable government support for clinical trials in the US market is expected to boost demand. In March 2020, the FDA launched the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) for potential therapies to accelerate the development of treatments for coronavirus-caused global diseases. The program uses every available method to get novel treatments to patients as soon as possible while determining whether they are harmful or beneficial.

Key Market Players in the Global Clinical Trials Market

The global clinical trials market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Key major players in the global clinical trials market are: