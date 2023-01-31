EvonSys eyes to widen its global reach, announces a new office in India.

Delaware, United States, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — EvonSys, an emerging leader in low code development services, today revealed its plans to open a new office in Chennai, India. The announcement is part of the organization’s larger plan to widen its global reach. EvonSys is a trailblazer in low-code technology and assists organizations grappling with the challenges of siloed, legacy-based, manual, error-prone processes by harnessing the power of automated workflows and omnichannel capabilities through low-code technology.

According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global Low-code Development Platform Market size, valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2020, is comfortably positioned to reach USD 45.5 billion by 2025, with a thumping CAGR of 28,1% during the period.

The organization’s choice of Chennai as the first stop in its expansion exercise is strategically positioned to leverage access to the pertinent knowledge base. It also aims to create a sturdier foundation and extend its capacity to assist businesses in embracing contemporary digital transformation approaches, services, and solutions that can promote global delivery, reduce expense, maximize user experience, and enhance profits.

“Having a deeply rooted connection with Chennai as a native of the city myself, EvonSys shares a special bond with the city. Most of our co-founding members built their careers here during our pioneering years in Low-code technology. Besides the emotional quotient, we also understand the powerhouse Chennai is in terms of its highly skilled resources. It was a natural choice for us as we gear up for explosive growth in the coming years.”, said Arun MS, CEO, and Founder of EvonSys.

The future of Low-Code is bright as more and more organizations are turning to this technology to streamline their business processes and increase efficiency. Low-code platforms allow non-technical users to create and modify applications without the need for extensive coding knowledge. This has led to a democratization of app development, allowing organizations to create custom applications quickly and easily without the need for a large IT department.

One of the key drivers of the Low-Code market’s growth is the increasing need for digital transformation. Businesses are under pressure to digitize their processes and operations to stay competitive in today’s digital economy. Low-code platforms provide a fast and efficient way to create custom applications that can automate and streamline business processes, resulting in increased efficiency and cost savings.

Another driver of the Low-Code market’s growth is the shortage of skilled developers. The demand for skilled developers is increasing, but the supply is not keeping pace. Low-code platforms offer a solution to this problem by allowing non-technical users to create and modify applications. This reduces the reliance on skilled developers and allows organizations to keep up with the pace of digital transformation.

About EvonSys

EvonSys is a global leader and the fastest-growing next-gen advocate of digital transformation through low-code solutions and services. With global footprints across 7 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, Sri Lanka, and India, EvonSys aspires to help organizations combine superior human capital with cutting-edge technology and accelerate their digital transformation journey. The company provides a range of services such as PEGA consulting, Robotic Process Automation, Business Process Automation, and support to ensure that their customers are fully equipped to make the most of low-code platforms.