Adventures of Nattu: A Pan-India Game by Red Apple Technologies

New Delhi, India, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for an indigenous gaming application then Adventures of Nattu will surely impress you. The game brilliantly brings back our childhood memories of collecting or stealing mangoes. Every character and background of this game is strongly attached to the culture and heritage of India.

This game is developed by Red Apple Technologies using the Unity engine and other cutting-edge technological resources. Its talented team of developers and designers worked hard to make this gaming app very engaging and appealing to a vast user segment.

It is a simple physics-based game where every character, including the protagonist Nattu and the surrounding environment, is amazingly depicted with top-notch 2D graphics.

The game arrives with an easy-to-understand UI. You do have the option to play this game either by logging in with your Facebook profile or simply using the option ‘Continue As Guest’. The background music of this gaming app is quite melodious and sweet.

The game comprises 2 Missions until now. You have to complete 10 levels in each mission to earn rewards and assets. The game is quite simple to play without requiring special skills.

In Mission 1, the first level begins with the task of collecting 25 mangoes. You will experience obstacles but that will only delight you to play this game multiple times without getting bored.

Users have to complete all levels of Mission 1 to unlock the levels of Mission 2. In Mission 2, users will have the chance to experience the landmark places of India like Barabati, Chandipur, and Hirakud Dam, etc. which are portrayed quite brilliantly. Similarly, in Mission 2, users have to help Nattu to collect mangoes when running away with his girlfriend Puja in a cycle. The chasing scenes in Mission 2 are depicted very naturally.

This game lets you customize the appearance of the protagonist Nattu with assets like sunglass, hat, jacket, etc. You have to purchase these items using virtual coins. In the game, you have to collect mangoes to make coins but another option is also available to earn these coins. It is the option of ‘More Coins’.

By acquiring these coins, you can help Nattu to purchase gifts for his girlfriend Puja. In return, Nattu will receive hearts to achieve progress in the game.

Adventures of Nattu is one of those games that represent the outstanding game development services of Red Apple Technologies quite marvellously. When playing this game, users will always obtain pleasure and enthusiasm to explore every level.

