Hitachi Hot & Cold AC – air for every season

Gujarat, India, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — India is a tropical zone that enjoys seasons from mild to extreme winters and summers. It can be extremely frustrating to change your cooling and heating appliances every season. This calls for such an air conditioning mechanism that comes with climate control technology. Hitachi Hot and Cold AC is the answer to India’s ever-changing climatic condition. It works in all weather conditions, providing fast cooling in the summers and keeping you warm and comfortable in the winters. You can now enjoy every season of India with Hitachi Hot & Cold AC and its advanced features.

How does Hitachi Hot & Cold AC work?

The Hot & Cold Technology keeps the desired indoor temperature constant across a wide working temperature range of -15 °C to 52 °C. This ensures faster heating during the winter while maintaining the right comfort level. The AC provides uniform heating and even retains moisture, even during peak winters. Hitachi’s Penta sensor technology with its microcontroller connects to 5 different sensors within the AC. 2 sensors are located within the indoor unit (room sensors for temperature and defrost), in addition to 3 sensors located in the outdoor unit (Ambient temperature sensor, Temperature Compressor Sensor and Motor Overload Sensor). Each sensor works together to maintain an even temperature within the room effortlessly and in a continuous manner. Its energy efficient operation ensures that wherever you are in India, be it Kashmir, Cherrapunji, Jaisalmer or Chennai, you will always be comfortable in your home.

Buying the technologically advanced, Hitachi Hot & Cold AC for your home is a good decision. The range of Hot & Cold ACs provides the perfect cooling and heating solution for all weather types. Hot & Cold ACs, they are indeed must-have electronic devices that will keep you comfortable and happy all year round.