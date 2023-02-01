Livey’s Wireless Bluetooth headset – a must have for remote work professionals!

Delaware, USA, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — In this digital age, the future of work is hybrid, and people need technology that helps them feel included and engaged. Remote work needs the right tools, with access to high-quality wireless headsets to contribute to meetings thoroughly. The convenience of working at home requires a proper setup of intelligent devices.

Livey has the right set of unified headsets and tools to assist you in obtaining the most out of your workday. Connect to any point worldwide and conveniently deliver services from home with our wireless headsets. From taking calls, telecommuting, video conferencing, interactive online education, or even listening to music, our headsets are multitaskers that block background noise and allow you to be productive on your tasks, even in a busy environment.

The latest entries in this segment are:

Splendor LT-710BTM Wireless

Splendor LT-710BTD Wireless

These two wireless headsets meet the latest and modern requirements of professionals of all grounds. The features packed in these headsets are:

Bluetooth V5.1 Connectivity offers a 30-m range of coverage. It means a user can easily keep conversing with clients and teammates. There will be no disconnection issues or cracking of audio.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Noise Reduction interface offers the ideal acoustic conditions that cancel the noise from the surrounding, making a pair of Splendor LT710BT Series headsets the perfect solution to work at home/on the go.

The HIFI HD Audio technology offers excellent reception and transmission of audio for better and clearer conversations non-stop.

The software interface of these headsets is unified communication (UC) platform ready. It easily connects to popular UC platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, CISCO Webex, etc.

The battery backup offers over 200 hours of standby time and 40 hours of talk time.

The ergonomic design uses surgical-grade stainless steel frames and comfy cushions to make the headsets lighter. Wearing them for hours will not cause any issues.

Connect Livey’s headsets to multiple platforms simultaneously, thus cancelling the requirement of pairing one at a time. Our Wireless headset connects via Bluetooth® or a USB-Dongle receiver. You can still adjust the volume, mute calls, and make music selections without the cord. Simple on-ear controls make this possible.

Livey Tech is transforming the game of headset requirements with evolving user needs to make users’ day-to-day activities a real success.

About the Company:

Livey, a high-tech company headquartered out of Delaware, United States of America, offers Innovative product solutions that benefit business customers & consumers globally. Livey has adopted a business-friendly channel-driven policy of distributors and resellers, striving to create a win-win culture with all international partners.