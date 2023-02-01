Auraya EVA Forensics press release Nationwide Building Society

London, UK, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — EVA Forensics, Auraya’s voice biometric system that detects fraud, has been implemented by Nationwide Building Society to protect its members, and reduce fraud.

Nationwide Building Society, the largest building society in the world with over 16 million members, has implemented Auraya’s EVA Forensics voice biometric system, continuing its investment in new technologies to protect against fraud and scams for its members.

Nationwide continues to invest in new technologies to ensure that it maintains pace with the developments in fraudsters tactics, and to maintain the high level of protection its members expect.

Auraya’s EVA Forensics has been deployed to protect Nationwide and its customer data, and to prevent fraudulent activity caused by ‘bad actors’ calling into its contact centre.

Over the 2021/2022 financial year, Nationwide’s fraud defence systems and 24/7 fraud team helped prevent £97 million of attempted card and online transactions from taking place (2020/2021 £113 million).

Auraya’s EVA Forensics was delivered as part of the transformation program within Nationwide to move core applications and capabilities away from on-premise platforms and into secure cloud solutions to transform its member services. EVA is integrated with Amazon’s cloud-based contact centre which allows organisations to monitor conversations to detect known fraudsters. EVA can also be used to verify the identity of customers to improve customer convenience, contact centre efficiency and security.

EVA Forensics allows Nationwide to enrol the voiceprints of bad actors (fraudsters) from historical call recordings. This archive of fraudster recordings is used to create the fraudster list in EVA Forensics.

Nationwide monitors audio from the contact centre Interactive Voice Response, voice bot, as well as agent conversations, and trigger system alerts when a person’s voice matches a known fraudster.

Paul Magee, President of Auraya said: “We have been extremely impressed with how Nationwide’s fraud team has implemented our EVA Forensics solution. Regular feedback from the fraud analysts have enabled Auraya to add new features to deliver an even more efficient capability to monitor and alert on suspected fraud activity and create powerful reporting tools to support the ongoing work of protecting Nationwide’s members from the effect of bad actors accessing their accounts.”

Andrew Carter, Financial Crime Senior Manager at Nationwide Building Society, said: “The world of financial crime continues to evolve and criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated when targeting our members. This has made the deployment of Auraya’s EVA Forensics a key tool in our ability to tackle the criminals. The growth in social engineering of the financial crime victims has made it essential that we detect the bad actors attempting to impersonate our genuine customers as timely and efficiently as possible. The roll-out of Auraya during a pandemic with two companies operating on different sides of the globe would have seemed impossible several years ago but the can-do attitude displayed by all parties has made this possible.”

About Nationwide

Nationwide is the world’s largest building society. It is owned by its 16 million members and exists to serve their needs. The Society is one of the UK’s largest providers for mortgages, savings and current accounts, as well as being a major provider of ISAs, credit cards, personal loans, insurance and investments.

As a mutual organisation, Nationwide Building Society uses its unique position to help rebuild society by making a positive difference to the lives of its members and the communities in which they live. It is why Nationwide still values a branch network, supports communities through charitable grants, and places a premium on helping people thrive financially – whether helping them into a home of their own or giving them the financial support they need. Taking a stand and making a difference is what sets Nationwide apart. None of which would be possible without the dedicated service of its 18,000 employees.

About Auraya

Auraya is a world leader in voice biometric technology with the mission of empowering people and organisations to interact and engage with convenience and security in all channels and languages. Auraya develops next-gen voice biometrics technology to deliver easy to use and highly secure authentication and fraud detection capabilities.

Auraya provides its technology to a global network of partners, in this case Global Logic https://www.globallogic.com/uk/ who incorporate Auraya’s voice biometric technology into their secure, customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions. The ecosystem of partners delivers solutions in all industries including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail services and telecommunications. If you would like to talk to the team at Auraya, send us an email at info@aurayasystems.com.