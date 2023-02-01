Fetal Bovine Serum Market Share | Industry Size and Forecast 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ —Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market: by Type (Charcoal Stripped, Chromatographic, Exosome Depleted, Stem Cell, and Others), by Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Culture Media, In Vitro Fertilization, Diagnostics, and Others), by End User (Pharmaceutical, Research & Academic Institutes, and Others) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The fetal bovine serum market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the fetal bovine serum industry aspects.

Fetal Bovine Serum Industry Outlook

The global fetal bovine serum market size was valued at USD 812 million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 1,226 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Fetal bovine serum is a by-product obtained from a bovine fetus produced in the meat processing industries. It is an effective growth promoter used as a supplement due to its high nutritional and macromolecular factors. The trend for fetal bovine serum is increasing with the advancement in biotechnology and diagnostic industries.

Factors Affecting the Fetal Bovine Serum Industry over the Forecast Period :

Factors such as an increase in R&D activities for the introduction of novel biopharmaceuticals, growing investment and expenditure for research interventions in the developing nations, and rise in demand for fetal serum from the traditional users are anticipated to drive the growth of the global fetal bovine serum market.

The government is providing financial aids and taking initiatives towards the development and promotion of fetal bovine serum for health concerns which has positively impacted the sales of fetal bovine serum in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector across the globe significantly.

However, the high price of fetal bovine serum and the availability of better alternatives will restrain the growth of fetal bovine serum in the global market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Fetal Bovine Serum Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the fetal bovine serum market across the globe. The fetal bovine serum has found its application in preparing the viral transport medium of the COVID-19 samples. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in developed and emerging economies, such as Turkey and Germany, will further increase the demand and market value of fetal bovine serum in 2020 and the subsequent years.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global fetal bovine serum market study based on type, application, and end user.

The fetal bovine serum market has been segmented based on type –

Charcoal Stripped

Chromatographic

Exosome Depleted

Stem Cell

Others

The fetal bovine serum market has been segmented based on application –

Drug Discovery

Cell Culture Media

In Vitro Fertilization

Diagnostics

Others

The fetal bovine serum market has been segmented based on the end user –

Pharmaceutical

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global fetal bovine serum market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the fetal bovine serum market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe due to growing awareness about fetal serum among healthcare professionals and increased research funding in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period, owing to the region’s increasing outsourcing of research activities and infrastructural development.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Key Competitors Includes –

The fetal bovine serum market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key fetal bovine serum market manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Access Biologics

Animal Technologies

Atlanta Biologics Inc.

Bio-Techne

Bovogen Biologics Ltd

Corning Incorporated

GE Healthcare

HiMedia Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Nucleus Biologics

PAN-Biotech

Rocky Mountain Biologics

TCS Biosciences Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tissue Culture Biologics

The fetal bovine serum market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

