Organic Skin Care Market to Expand at 8.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Organic Skin Care Industry Overview

The global organic skin care market size was valued at USD 9.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing consumer inclination toward chemical-free beauty products along with the broadening concepts of creams, serums, and moisturizers infused with organic ingredients is expected to drive the demand for organic skin care products over the forecast period. These products are considered to be more effective and have fewer side effects, which, in turn, is expected to increase their application among consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has raised public awareness about the importance of self-care and well-being. This has induced a surge in demand for chemical-free products, which will fuel the growing need for organic skincare products. The lockdowns and movement restrictions, on the other hand, disrupted the supply chain and curtailed production for these products. The growing demand for organic products, along with a scarcity of resources, declined the manufacturing of these products, giving growth opportunities to the key players in the organic skin care market.

The increasing prevalence of skin issues caused by synthetic ingredients in beauty products and cosmetics is expected to boost sales. Synthetic compounds such as methylparaben, propylparaben, and butylparaben are toxic chemicals known to cause allergic reactions, acne, blemishes, rashes, and other skin-related problems. Hence, the key players are launching organic products. For instance, in February 2021, Lady Green, a French organic beauty brand, launched a range of organic face care and makeup products including face wash, face cream, mascara, and BB cream, for blemished, acne-prone skin using natural active ingredients, such as aloe vera and neem.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has accelerated the shift toward a more digital world and triggered changes in online shopping behavior. Brands are penetrating online with a major shutdown of beauty and cosmetics retail stores. For instance, in February 2021, Lulu’s Holistics, a chemical-free skincare brand with three brick-and-mortar stores in Florida and New York and an online site, tripled its revenue to USD 5 million in 2020, owing to its operation online even after the shutdown of the retail stores due to the pandemic.

Growing awareness among millennial men about the benefits of skincare will further robust the market growth. A healthy skin care regime helps brighten skin and suppress acne caused due to environmental factors such as pollution, and UV rays. According to a blog published in 2020 by TIEGE HANLEY, a men’s skincare startup, 60% of men aged 18 to 24 use skincare products. Dissemination of knowledge and benefits offered by chemical-free products is making men choose these products over conventional skincare.

This trend has encouraged many brands to offer a varied portfolio of organic products exclusively for men such as face wash, serum, and facial cleansing oil. Some of the brands offering the same for men are Lyonsleaf; John Masters Organics; Dr. Alkaitis’s; Grown Alchemist; Bulldog Skincare.

Increasing R&D investments have encouraged innovative product launches. For instance, in June 2021, SO’BiO étic, the leading organic beauty brand in France, launched its organic beauty product line in the U.S. which includes products such as hydrating day cream, and organic brightening moisturizing cream, tone correcting serum, and organic cleansing foam.

Organic Skin Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic skin care market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Skin Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Face Cream & Moisturizers Face Cleanser Face Serum Body Cream & Moisturizers Body Wash Others

Organic Skin Care Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmacy & Drugstore Online Others

Organic Skin Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Organic Skin Care market include

Shiseido Company Limited

Natura & Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies

Yves Rocher

True Botanicals

Tata Harper

The Hain Celestial Group

Weleda AG

Arbonne International

Purity Cosmetics (100% Pure)

