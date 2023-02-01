Athletic Footwear Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 01, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Athletic Footwear Industry Overview

The global athletic footwear market size was valued at USD 127.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing enthusiasm and awareness regarding the health benefits of sports and fitness activities, the flourishing retail e-commerce sector worldwide, and rising levels of disposable income of consumers are estimated to be the key trends stoking the market growth. Youngsters are getting keen on adopting a healthy lifestyle and are hence participating actively in sports and other related activities. At the same time, people have started realizing that sports and fitness activities can help ensure good health and reduce the risk of chronic disorders such as depression, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.

Covid-19 has had a significant impact on U.S. athletic footwear and activewear businesses. In terms of brands, Nike brand footwear sales declined in the high teens, Brand Jordan was down in the low teens, and Converse dropped by more than 30%. Adidas, Skechers, ASICS, and Vans declined in the teens, Under Armour was down about 25%, and Fila declined by nearly half.

On looking at specific categories, those pertaining to spring sports were the hardest hit as most of these sports have been canceled or postponed – baseball, soccer, and golf shoe sales declined an average of 30%. Performance basketball and sports lifestyle each declined in the mid-teens. Running footwear sales also dropped in the mid-teens, and skate shoes (which were fast-growing before the pandemic) were also hard hit in the period. On the bright side, Brooks had a mid-single-digit increase and Puma improved in the low singles.

People are also increasingly realizing the importance of using the appropriate type of shoes for sports activities to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip pain, and back pain. As a result, the demand for athletic shoes is expected to register a sharp rise over the coming years. The demand for athletic footwear products is increasing rapidly owing to their usage in various conditions. Athletic footwear products are used by various consumers such as athletes and climbers. In addition, there are fitness-conscious customers, gym-goers, and people who use them for mild fitness routines. Various types of athletic footwear available in the market are prepared from high-quality raw types, such as leather, foam, and plastic, which involve the use of advanced chemical additives.

Increasing environmental concerns are restraining the growth of the athletic footwear industry. The active measures taken by the government and environmental groups toward pollution act as a restraint for the market. Industry is one of the main causes of the pollution of the rivers and environment. For instance, Puma along with other sportswear brands including Nike and Adidas was addressed as ‘Dirty Laundry’ as the subject of a report by the environmental group Greenpeace. Puma was accused of working with suppliers in China who, according to the report, contributed to the pollution of the Yangtze and Pearl rivers.

Prominent players in the market, such as Nike, Inc.; Adidas AG; Skechers USA, Inc.; and New Balance Athletics, Inc. are focusing on developing innovative technologies to increase the stability of sports shoes and make them comfortable. For instance, Adidas AG has innovated a Forged Mesh, a single-layer shoe upper with a ribbed pattern created using ARAMIS motion capture technology for determining the strain exerted on the foot. The technology helps provide maximum flexibility and adequate support along the ankle to ensure free foot movement. Other technologies patented by Adidas AG include Adaptive Traxion, Boost, Bounce, Climachill, Promeknit, and Stableframe.

Athletic Footwear Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global athletic footwear market on the basis of type, end user, and region:

Athletic Footwear Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Aerobic Shoes Running Shoes Walking Shoes Trekking & Hiking Shoes Sports Shoes

Athletic Footwear End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Men Women Children

Athletic Footwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Athletic Footwear market include

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Fila Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Vans, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Reebok International Ltd.

