Chilled & Deli Foods Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

Chilled & Deli Foods Industry Overview

The global chilled & deli foods market size was valued at USD 217.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The popularity of delicatessen, specialty, and fine foods has grown enormously, as the consumer’s tastes have become more sophisticated and adventurous. Increasing demand for prepared superfoods, which are organic, locally sourced, additive-free, and fair-trade products have complemented the overall market growth. According to a report published by Kerry Group in 2020 May, 26.0% of the consumers claimed that prepared foods are the most important consideration when they shop for fresh foods and 66.0% of consumers buy prepared snacks, meals, and more from retail, every month.

The spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected the industry. Majorly with global shut down of deli counters and supermarkets. During this panic situation, consumers started buying prepared offerings owing to their higher shelf life and convenient low-temperature storage options, which provided a boost in the retail section. However, there was a shift toward comfort eatables, and plenty of consumers were trying to get back on the healthy track after weeks of comfort eating, which prompted the demand for high-quality products including deli offerings. Thus, recent events are helping to shape the trends globally, as a result, driving the market growth.

Consumers are still on the lookout for better-for-health products with clean label attributes such as ‘all-natural, 100% natural’ and ‘made with real’, ‘organic’, and more. In fact, these attributes have seemed to gain even more traction since the onset of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the rising pressure upon brands to expand their portfolio continues to shift the overall concept of frozen deli offerings toward more plant-based/vegan/organic ingredients. For instance, in February 2022 California-based startup Prime Roots launched a new line of vegan deli and charcuterie meats made from koji (a Japanese fungus). The new product line includes both classic deli meats such as cracked black pepper turkey, Smokey ham, and pepperoni, along with delicacies such as meatless foie gras and pâté.

Prepared meals and superfoods have been a behemoth for supermarket delis in recent years. Ready-to-serve meals, sides, salads, pre-sliced meats and cheeses, and ready-to-heat-and-serve sides offer both familiarity and time-saving for the consumers, which have propelled the market growth. According to the report of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) published for the year 2020, prepared meats witnessed significant sales increases during 2020 across the categories, including pre-sliced ham, beef, bologna, salami, and pepperoni. The increase in sales ranged from 23.0% to 95.0% for the year 2020.

Furthermore, as frozen food brands penetrate the market with new product launches, many of the established brands in the market are focusing on market strategies such as online advertising campaigns, re-branding, packaging, and more to get a hold of a new set of consumers. For instance, in April 2021 Land O’Frost, one of the U.S. best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, announced a brand re-design and three new flavors for its Bistro Favorites meat brand after witnessing Bistro Favorites brand reaching 42.0% growth in consumer sales during 2020. The new brand design includes a uniquely crafted, hand-drawn Bistro Favorites logo, while ingredient and sandwich imagery provide inspiration and a reminder of the brand’s unique, handcrafted offerings. Such innovative marketing strategies are likely to provide artisanal and unique engagement with the shoppers.

Growth trends such as mergers & acquisitions in the food & retail industry especially by key players in the market likely to propel the market growth. For instance, in December 2021, Mama Mancini’s Holdings, Inc., a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated products announced agreements for the acquisitions of T&L Creative Salads, Inc. and Olive Branch, LLC, which are related premier gourmet food manufacturers based in New York. Both the premium gourmet manufacturers sell their salads and prepared products to over 250 delis, bagel shops, smaller retail accounts, and distributors in the New York metropolitan area. Thus, the acquisition would help the company to generate more net income and expand its distribution network.

The global salmon fish market was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. Food Decorations And Inclusions Market – The global food decorations and inclusions market size was valued at USD 7.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Chilled & Deli Foods Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chilled & deli foods market based on the product, meal-type, distribution channel, and region.

Chilled & Deli Foods Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017 – 2030) Meat & Meat Alternatives Cheese Bread & Bakery Products Prepared Meals & Sides Sauces, Dips & Hummus Others

Chilled & Deli Foods Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017 – 2030) Conventional Organic

Chilled & Deli Foods Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017 – 2030) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others

Chilled & Deli Foods Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Chilled & Deli Foods market include

General Mills, Inc.

PepsiCo

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestlé

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Calbee

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

Conagra Brands, Inc.

ITC Limited

