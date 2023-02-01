Monthly dog hygiene to-do Checklist offered by Insight pet solutions

Brisbane, Australia, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — Like most dog owners, you may be guilty of occasionally forgetting to bathe your furry friend. But did you know that failing to keep your dog clean can lead to a variety of health problems? That’s why Insight Pet Solutions has created a monthly dog hygiene to-do checklist to help you keep your dog healthy and clean.

Keeping your dog clean and healthy is a top priority, and there’s no need to do it all at once. Make a monthly dog hygiene to-do checklist to help keep your pup on track.

Start brushing your dog’s teeth at least once a week. Dental health is vital to overall health, and most dogs don’t mind having their teeth brushed. Clip your dog’s nails regularly. They can curve and grow into the skin if they get too long, causing pain and infection. Bathe your dog as needed, but aim for at least once a month. Not only will your dog smell great, but regular baths can help prevent skin problems. Inspect your dog’s ears for wax build-up, redness, or infection. Then, clean them as needed using a gentle, dog-appropriate ear cleaner. Check your dog’s coat for mats and tangles. Use a good quality dog brush to help remove any debris and keep your dog’s coat healthy and shiny.

With a little effort, you can keep your dog healthy and looking great with a monthly dog hygiene to-do checklist.

What is included in the Checklist?

