Home To Africa Offers Adventurous Uganda – African Safari Package

Kampala, Uganda, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Home To Africa Tours & Travels is located in Kampala, Uganda. The team customizes Uganda tours and travels for families, large groups, and even individuals.

Uganda is a popular destination for safari tours because it offers a diverse range of wildlife and natural beauty. The country is home to several protected areas and national parks such as Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, which is known for its population of endangered mountain gorillas.

Other popular safari destinations to include is the Queen Elizabeth National Park, known for its large herds of elephants and lions, and Murchison Falls National Park, which offers opportunities to see a variety of big game, including hippos and crocodiles. Additionally, Uganda is also known for its beautiful landscapes, including the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains and the source of the Nile River.

Some of the popular African safari packages include 3 or 4 days of Gorilla trekking Bwindi forest Uganda tours, Masai Mara Kenya tours, and the 5-day wildlife sightseeing in Uganda is adventurous.

Tourists can even enjoy the 8 to 10 – days big African safari packages and explore Akagera, Volcanoes, and Nyungwe in Rwanda, and Kidepo and Murchison in Uganda. There is also the birding and primate safari package in Uganda that tourists adore.

There are private safari tours arranged for personal experience with an assigned driver-cum-guide with a land cruiser or safari van. Families and large groups can explore the African wildlife including gorillas, deer, lions, giraffes, elephants, hippos, etc. they can get close to the majestic wildlife on a game drive.

Boat rides can be planned along the Nile River to watch wildlife visiting the water source at Murchison Falls. At Bwindi Impenetrable forest, tourists can hike and get closer to mountain Gorillas in their natural environment.

Is it safe to travel to Uganda?

It is currently safe to travel to Uganda or plan African trips, but it is also important to keep in mind that the safety and security situation can change quickly and without warning. It is recommended to stay informed about local conditions by checking the website of the U.S. Department of State and the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as local news outlets.

It is also important to be aware of local laws and customs and to exercise caution when traveling to certain areas of the country. Home to Africa Tours & Travels ensures that their clients never leave Uganda with a feeling of being unsafe at any time.

Winston Churchill described Uganda as the ‘Pearl of Africa’ because it is a tourist paradise for animal lovers, bird watchers, and adventure enthusiasts. There are so many safari locations competing for tourist attention that it is hard to choose.

The tour & travel professionals can help in tailoring African trips according to clients’ needs ranging from cultural tours and pure relaxation to weekend trips, hiking tours, and special packages. The team concentrates on providing the finest hotels, exclusive itineraries, and most thrilling destinations to deliver an outstanding tourist experience in the land of Pearls.

Media Contacts:

Orgnization: Home To Africa Tours and Travel

Name : Aryanyijuka Elias

Business Address : Nyanama-Zana Road, Close to Favent Suits (Off Entebbe Rd), P.O Box 6970, Kampala(U).

Email id : elias@hometoafrica.com

Contact Number: +256774872185