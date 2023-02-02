Auction Bazaar announces alliance with Repco Home Finance to promote auction properties

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — AuctionBazaar proudly announces the association with Repco Home Finance Limited as an NPA marketing partner, assisting Repco Home Finance in reducing its NPA size faster.

Due to the continuous accumulation of the NPAs, the PSBs are willing to participate in e-auctions to recover the bad loans quickly. The advent of e-auction portals like AuctionBazaar has been a boon for these banks.

AuctionBazaar has proposed to conduct various campaigns as an associate of Repco home finance.

1) Banners to be printed and affixed at the prominent locations of the locality and the property under auction

2) News Paper Pamphlet distribution in the property locality

3) Social Media Marketing through Auction Bazaar and Repco handles.

The non-performing assets (NPAs) are a decisive factor in determining the financial burdens of private and public sector banks. Hence, as a part of this engagement, Repco home finance has proposed to conduct Mega e-Auction of 50+ NPA properties across various states.

State Properties Total Value Andhra Pradesh 11 42282246 Jharkhand 2 12027720 Karnataka 2 10614000 Kerala 1 6725498 Maharashtra 1 1931000 Odisha 1 2320000 Tamil Nadu 31 185361000 West Bengal 1 2472000 Grand Total 50 263733464

Through the proposed mega e-auction, Repco home finance wants to Recover at least INR 263 million.

The property’s reserve price ranges from a minimum of 7.20 Lakhs to a Maximum of 7.20 Crores. Most of these properties are in the southern country, and 60% of these assets are from the Tamilnadu state alone.

About the Company: Auction Bazaar, a technology-driven e-marketplace, simplifies the NPA management process and makes bidding easy for potential bidders and financial institutions. With its robust NPA management processes, customer-centric approach, high ethical standards, and transparency, the platform offers a holistic ecosystem for NPA management. At AuctionBazaar, get the details of bank-promoted properties auctioned or to get the details of funding of NPA smoothly from NBFC/FI’s/Banks.

About Repco Home Finance: Repco Home Finance Limited is a professionally managed housing finance company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, incorporated in April 2000. It is registered as a housing finance company with the National Housing Bank (NHB).

