Mega E-auction event for auction properties by Auction Bazaar on Jan 24th, 2023

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — AuctionBazaar, in association with Repco Home Finance, is coming up with an exciting prospect for consumers as it is kicking off a national Mega E-auction event for properties on Jan 24th, 2023.

The last date for submission of bid application with EMD is Jan 23rd, 2023.

This auction event will offer residential properties at affordable costs—an excellent opportunity for small and big investors to buy distressed sale properties at a below-market price.

All properties with clear titles and the lowest rate are available. The property’s reserve price ranges from a minimum of 7.20 Lakhs to a Maximum of 7.20 Crores.

Over 50+ NPA properties with clear titles are available across various states, ranging from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Through this mega e-auction, Repco home finance will liquidate properties worth INR 26.3 Crore.

To learn more about these properties, visit https://www.auctionbazaar.com/auction-properties?institutes=repco-home-finance-limited .

About the Company: Auction Bazaar, a technology-driven e-marketplace, simplifies the NPA management process and makes bidding easy for potential bidders and financial institutions. With its robust NPA management processes, customer-centric approach, high ethical standards, and transparency, the platform offers a holistic ecosystem for NPA management. At AuctionBazaar, get the details of bank-promoted properties auctioned or get the details of funding of NPA smoothly from NBFC/FI’s/Banks.

About Repco Home Finance: Repco Home Finance Limited is a professionally managed housing finance company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, incorporated in April 2000. It is registered as a housing finance company with the National Housing Bank (NHB).

