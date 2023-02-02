Creative Biostructure Provides iEM Platform for Viral Research

Shirley, NY, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Biostructure, a biotechnology company specialized in providing custom services in the field of microscopy technology, now offers a series of sophisticated techniques to help perform virus detection and identification as well as viral infection research.

TEM is frequently used as the first step in pathogen identification because it provides an instant overview of virus status and requires only a small number of samples with high virus loads. TEM is unaffected by DNA or RNA genomes. The virus’s particle structure, size, localization, and ultrastructural details can be observed with high resolution using TEM. SEM is ideal for preparation quality control, high-throughput sample screening, and comparing different isolates.

For detection and identification of different viruses including human gut virus, plant viruses, and insect viruses, Creative Biostructure employs imaging techniques with nanometer-scale resolution, including electron microscopy (TEM), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM).

Cryo-EM has emerged as a highly effective high-resolution technique in structural biology research. This technology has so far been used to investigate 3D imaging of virus structure, viral proteins, and virus-antibody immune complexes. Services at Creative Biostructure include the two major 3D cryo-EM analysis strategies, including single particle analysis (SPA) and cryo-electron tomography (cryo-ET).

Why choose Creative Biostructure?

A team of professional scientists and high level of instrument technology

Years of experience in viral research using EM.

Customized and flexible solutions to fulfill clients’ project needs.

The most competitive price and fast turnaround.

“EM has been widely used to investigate virus morphology, including Ebola, HIV, Zika, and coronaviruses, and has been developed as a powerful high-resolution technique in structural biology research. We are proud to provide services covering consultation and assistance in the design of EM experiments, the currently used sample preparation for EM, and EM imaging and analysis.” Commented Joanna, the chief marketing staff at Creative Biostructure.

To know more detailed information, please visit https://iem.creative-biostructure.com/viral-research-using-the-iem-platform.html.