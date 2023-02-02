Biodegradation Test Now Available at Matexcel

Shirley, NY, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Matexcel, a biotechnology company committed to providing quality material products for scientists worldwide, now provides comprehensive and high-quality biodegradation tests to ensure products and business be prepared to meet evolving demands.

Biodegradation is the decomposition of microorganisms. Microbial decomposition substances found in nature will not harm the environment. Under appropriate and demonstrable natural environmental conditions, microorganisms (such as bacteria, fungi, and algae) can completely decompose biodegradable materials into low-molecular compounds.

Biodegradation test is to evaluate the possible harm of biological (oral) materials or medical devices (including oral devices) and their degradation products with potential absorbable and/or degradable properties to local or systemic organisms. The test involves qualitative and quantitative analysis of degradation products in vitro, and the impact of degradation products on tissues and organs in vivo.

With abundant industrial knowledge and expertise, Matexcel now offers comprehensive and high-quality biodegradation tests, covering test items like Packaging products, plastic products, disposable tableware, and film and sheet.

The testing content provided by Matexcel mainly include:

Evaluation of biodegradability, biodegradation rate, biodegradation and disintegration ability.

Biological decomposition rate of aerobic composting test

Biodegradation and disintegration

“Composting is currently the most widely used method in the world to assess the biodegradability of plastics. Composting is rich in microbial sources, which can reflect the biodegradability of plastics in the natural environment to some extent.” Said Johnson, one of the representative speakers from Matexcel, “We can also conduct surfactant biodegradation tests on products such as surfactants and detergents containing surfactants (detergents, laundry detergents, shampoos, facial cleansers, etc.).”

Matexcel offers professional analyzing, testing, and certification services to help its customers' products, components, and raw materials meet quality, performance, regulatory compliance, safety, and other requirements.