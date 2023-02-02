Lifeasible Released One-stop Forestry Tissue Culture Service for Research Use

Shirley, NY, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Lifeasible, a biotechnology company with years of experience in tissue culture, recently announced the release of one-top forestry tissue culture for customers worldwide.

Forests provide humans with a variety of forest products necessary for survival, such as fuel, wood, timber, paper, and fodder, as well as play an ecological role by balancing carbon dioxide and regulating rainwater. However, due to excessive logging and fires, forest area has been greatly reduced, and it is critical to protect forests.

With the help of science and technology, suitable genotypes for afforestation and rapid propagation and planting of forest trees can be adopted to protect forests. The most common methods of asexual propagation are cuttings, grafting, and crimping. Plant tissue culture is the most efficient and convenient of these methods, and it is widely used in forestry, basic botany, genetics research, agricultural breeding and variety preservation, and other research fields.

The contents of Lifeasible’s tissue culture in forestry are mainly as follows.

Micropropagation

Embryo culture

Haploid segregation

Apical meristem culture

Protoplast and somatic hybridization

Tissue culture services in forestry at Lifeasible cover an extensive range of species, including:

Pines (Pinus spp.), Hemlock (Tsuga spp.), Redwood (Sequoia spp.), Arbor vitae (Thuja spp.)

Juniper (Juniperus spp.), Red spruce (Picea rubens), White spruce (Picea glauca), Bald cypress (Taxodium spp.), Oak (Quercus palustris), Chinese Photinia (Photinia serrulata), Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus robusta), Poplar (Populus tremula), Cercis gigantea, Serviceberry, Pinus ponderosa, Eucalyptus globulus…

