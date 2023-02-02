Amber Goetz Named Winner Of The Knot Best Of Weddings 2023

Amber Goetz is pleased to announce that she has been selected as a 2023 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals.

Utah, United States, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — 17th Annual Best of Weddings Awards Recognizes Top Wedding Wedding Professionals Across U.S. Hurricane, Utah/February 1, 2023—Amber Goetz is pleased to announce that she has been selected as a 2023 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding vendor marketplace and planning authority that’s inspired 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them.

In its seventeenth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding professionals with The Knot Best of Weddings 2023, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding vendors across the country.

To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed millions of its user reviews across various vendor categories—planners, venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more—to find the highest-rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.

The Knot supports local wedding professionals through The Knot Marketplace, where couples can find and connect with any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country to create their ideal wedding day. The Knot Best of Weddings award gives couples the confidence to book the best vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding that’s authentically them.

“Getting the opportunity to tell my client’s love story with my camera is the most rewarding feeling”, Amber Goetz, Photographer, Moment Expressed By Amber Goetz.

Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 20 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

About Moments Expressed by Amber Goetz

Moments Expressed by Amber Goetz is a wedding photography service based in Hurricane, UT, highlighting the individuality of each special love story. Amber wholeheartedly believes that weddings are an honor to capture by virtue of their value to those involved. Her goal is to treat your much anticipated day like it’s her first, giving each milestone moment the fresh perspective it deserves. A photographer for over 16 years, Amber is an artist through and through. Before casting her creative eye on over 600 weddings, she made waves as an actress, model, and stunt woman in front of the camera. This rich experience and exposure to countless talented photographers have empowered Amber with a rounded understanding of the process. Keeping this empathetic vision at the heart of Moments Expressed by Amber Goetz, she aims to let your true self flourish in a manner that feels most comfortable to you. Though based in southern Utah, Moments Expressed by Amber Goetz covers weddings across the US and Europe. A renowned wedding photography expert, Amber is experienced in studio and natural lighting, making her highly adaptable to most environments. Taking this flexibility to another level, she is open to any number of love-inspired photography experiences. You can opt for a mischievous boudoir session or high fashion post-wedding images. Embracing her fearless energy, Amber is more than happy to take her equipment on the road and conduct an editorial session on a mountaintop. Under her care, the possibilities are endless for celebrating your uniqueness.