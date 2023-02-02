Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Growth Statistics, Size Estimation, Emerging Trends, Outlook to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb 02— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Anti-Money Laundering Software market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Anti-money laundering software is used by companies to detect suspicious activities by persons or organizations who are trying to generate income through illegal actions. This software is used by compliance professionals to comply with regulations such as the Bank Secrecy Act and with corporate policies regarding financial fraud. Accountants and managers from all departments can also benefit from using this software when evaluating new customers and suppliers. Additionally, anti-money laundering software is used by banks and financial institutions to detect suspicious and fraudulent activities that may impact their profitability and damage their reputation.

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Analysis

Anti-money laundering software uses information from multiple solutions to manage financial transactions, such as ERP systems and accounting software. For large companies with high volumes of financial transactions, integration with corporate performance management software can also be beneficial.

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Anti-Money Laundering Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Anti-Money Laundering Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segmentation

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Mode Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud
  • On-premises

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size Type, 2021 (%)

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segment Percentages, By Product Type, 2021 (%)

  • Transaction Monitoring
  • Compliance Management
  • Currency Transaction Reporting
  • Customer Identity Management

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • BFSI
  • IT & telecom
  • Government
  • Others

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitor Analysis of the Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

  • Key companies Anti-Money Laundering Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Anti-Money Laundering Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Anti-Money Laundering Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Players –

  • ACI Worldwide
  • SAS Institute
  • Oracle Corporation
  • BAE Systems
  • Accenture
  • Verafin Inc.
  • Safe Banking Systems LLC
  • Eastnets Holding Ltd.
  • Ascent Technology Consulting
  • Opentext Corporation
  • Refinitiv World
  • Trulioo
  • Abrigo BAM+
  • Sanction Scanner
  • PassFort
  • Encompass

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

