Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb 02— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.60% during the forecast period. Privacy impact assessment (PIA) software enables companies to evaluate, assess, track, and report on the privacy implications of their data. PIA software facilitates the operationalization of the PIA process, especially when handling complex organizations, policies, or systems at scale, thus reducing the amount of time spent conducting PIAs. These tools also assist companies in complying with privacy regulations, as completing PIAs is mandated by some privacy laws, such as the GDPR’s Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) requirements under Article 35 if a project impacts a data subject’s rights.

PIA software helps businesses achieve privacy-by-design by uncovering privacy risks, such as exposure of sensitive data or personally identifying information, associated with new company projects, processes, policies, strategies, systems, and so on. PIAs are comprehensive evaluations of a business’ privacy risks and are conducted prior to developing new initiatives; this is different than a privacy audit, which is completed retrospectively. PIAs are conducted by privacy officers or legal teams, but require participation from company executives, product teams, IT teams, security teams, and more to understand the full scope of a business’s unique privacy risk and outline solutions to improve an organization’s handling of sensitive data.

Global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Analysis

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Segmentation

Global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Mode Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud
  • On-premises

Global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size Type, 2021 (%)

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component Type, 2021 (%)

  • Software
  • Services

Global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitor Analysis of the Global Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

  • Key companies Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Players –

  • Avepoint
  • Ethyca
  • Tugboat Logic
  • Smartsheet
  • Securiti
  • TrustArc
  • Collibra
  • Onetrust
  • Clarip
  • BigID
  • Smartsheet
  • Scrut Automation

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

