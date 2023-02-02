Rowing Machine Market value of around US$ 5.32 billion in 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ —The global rowing machine market size is expected to be USD 4.0 billion in 2021 and reach USD 5.32 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Rowing is a low-impact exercise that will help fitness bodies to grow and make them fit. The main reason short workouts on a rowing machine are efficient is that rowing is a full-body workout from the start. Rowing activates almost twice the muscle mass as other activities like cycling and running. A single stroke on the rowing machine works your hamstrings, quads, glutes, arms, core, and back muscles.

The rowing machine market is expected to grow healthy in developing regions due to increasing awareness about physical fitness. Advancement in technology has developed bulky machines into compact and lightweight to avoid injuries.

Factors Affecting the Rowing Machines Industry over the Forecast Period

The rapid increase in awareness among people regarding health fitness, and health-related issues is one of the significant factors for the growth of the rowing machine market. The rising trend for DIY workouts is estimated to fuel the demand for rowing machines and support the development of the global market.

An increase in the number of fitness centers across the globe is projected to accelerate the growth of the rowing machine market over the forecast period. Additionally, an increase in the number of fitness events in developing countries may increase the demand for the rowing machine and affirmatively boost the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Rowing Machine Market

During the first quarter of 2020, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rowing machines market was relatively mild. Therefore, with the outbreak, there is a significant surge in demand for rowing machines due to the increasing home workout individuals worldwide, which has positively impacted the rowing machine Market value in 2020 and subsequent years.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global rowing machine market study based on operation, weight, and end-use industries.

Based on the operation, the rowing machine market has been segmented into –

Pneumatic

Magnetic

Water

Hydraulic

Based on the weight, the rowing machine market has been segmented into –

Under 100 pounds

100 to 199 pounds

200 to 249 pounds

300 to 499 pounds

Based on the end-users, the rowing machine market has been segmented into –

Residential

Commercial

Rowing Machine Market Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global rowing machine market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global rowing machine market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the global rowing machine market during the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is expected to project the growth with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Global Rowing Machine Market Competitors Includes

The global rowing machine market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key manufacturers operating in the global rowing machine market are–

Concept2

WaterRower Club

LifeSpan Fitness

Stamina Products

First Degree Fitness

Lifecore Biomedical

Bodycraft

Kettler

ProForm

Velocity Exercise.

The rowing machine market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from the primary interviews.