Advances in Interventional Oncology: Minimally Invasive Techniques for Cancer Treatment

Pune, India, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Interventional Oncology is a growing field that focuses on the use of minimally invasive techniques to diagnose, treat, and monitor cancer. This type of therapy is increasingly being used to reduce the need for traditional open surgery, and to improve the quality of life of patients with cancer. It is a rapidly evolving field, and the market for products and services related to interventional oncology is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

There are a number of different products and services available in the interventional oncology market, ranging from minimally invasive imaging technologies to drug-eluting stents and radiation therapy. Imaging technologies such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are used to diagnose and monitor tumors, while drug-eluting stents and radiation therapy are used to treat cancer.

The global interventional oncology market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.8% from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, the rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, and the growing.

Interventional Oncology Market – Key Players:

prominent players in this market included Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), BD (US), Terumo (Japan), Merit Medical (US), Angiodynamics (US), J&J (US), Teleflex (US), Cook Medical (US), HealthTronics (US), MedWaves (US), Sanarus (US), IMBiotechnologies (Canada), Trod Medical (US), IceCure Medical (Israel), Mermaid Medicals (Denmark), Interface Biomaterials BV (Netherlands), Guerbet (France), ABK Biomedical (Canada), Shape Memory Medical (US), Endo Shape (US), Monteris Medical (US), Instylla (US), Trisalus Lifesciences (US), Profound Medical Corp (Canada), Sirtex (US), Accuray (US), Baylis Medical (Canada), and ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS (South Korea), among others.

This research report categorizes the interventional oncology market based on product, procedure, cancer type, end user, and region.

By Product

Embolization Devices Radioembolic Agents Non-Radio embolic Agents Microspheres Coated Beads Microparticles Ablation Devices Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Devices Microwave Ablation Devices Cryoablation Devices Other Ablation Devices Support Devices Microcatheters Guidewires



By Procedure

Thermal Tumor Ablation

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization

By Cancer Type

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bone Metastasis

Kidney Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancers

By End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing interventional oncology market, globally

Emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, offer high-growth market players opportunities. The Asia Pacific interventional oncology market is projected to grow the fastest from 2020 to 2026. Their lucrative growth potential is driven by factors such as supportive government policies for product manufacturing & cancer therapies, the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure in key Asian countries, and robust cancer research infrastructure in Japan.

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Interventional Oncology Market Recent Developments

In 2021, Boston Scientific (US) launched Launched the TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres

In 2018, Merit Medical Systems (US) launched the Preclude IDeal Hydrophilic Sheath Introducer in EMEA markets

In 2018, IMBiotechnologies (US) launched ‘Ekobi 500 Embolization Microspheres’ with an enhanced feature of detectability using ultrasound technology.

In 2018, Medical City and distributor Gulf Medical Company to install the first IMRIS Surgical Theatre in Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, Medtronic (Ireland) launched its OptiSphere embolization spheres designed for hypervascular tumor embolization in the US

