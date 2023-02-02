Vega Moon Technologies Got Best Web Designing & Development Company Award for their Praiseworthy Performance in 2023

New Delhi, India, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Vega Moon Technologies, a renowned web development company headquartered in New Delhi, India, received the Best Web Designing and Development Company Award 2023 for their excellent achievements in the Information Technology sector. This award distribution event, organised by Business Connect Magazine, honoured several IT establishments that have emerged as a big inspiration for entrepreneurs to accomplish not just feasible, but infeasible things in their life too.

To boost the motivation of growing Indian entrepreneurs, Ms. Padmini Kolhapure, an Indian actress and singer, appeared at the ceremony and declared this recognition to Mr. Chandra Bhushan and Mr. Abhijeet Pratap who are the co-founders of Vega Moon Technologies.

After getting the award, the co-founders of the Best Web Designing Company, Chandra Bhushan and Abhijeet Pratap, jointly said, “It has been an incredible journey so far to receiving this award from the actress Ms. Padmini Kolhapure. Every day we try hard not to leave any stone unturned to tap best industry practices and enrich our web design and development projects so that we could pop up as the most trusted and value-oriented web design service provider globally. Getting recognised worldwide this way motivates us even more to put greater efforts than ever before to make some enticing websites available to hundreds of businesses at reasonable prices all over the world.”

No wonder, with sincere and dedicated efforts of its professionals, Vega Moon Technologies has succeeded in acquiring clients in over 52 countries till date and have expertise in 12+ industry niches. The Best Web Development Company boasts of handling over 200 Ad accounts and working on more than 3000 projects and counting. With only 7 years of age, this Google Partner Company has managed to achieve more milestones than its counterparts while being such a young player in the industry.

This award represents the solid willpower of Vega Moon Technologies to accomplish one of the most monumental goals in their bucket list without losing its zeal and entrepreneurial vision throughout the journey. The company is fortunate enough to have a robust yet seasoned team of web designers and developers who follow a customer-centric approach to create eye-catching portals that ticks all the right boxes for every potential buyer out there.

When questioned about the company’s vision in the upcoming days, the co-founders responded that they will continue growing with quality, commitment, and customer-focused approach in order to become a highly trustworthy IT entity in the global market.

Vega Moon Technologies is a state of the art web design and development company in Delhi that specializes in building attractive and responsive websites for laptop, mobile, and other device users of wads of small-scale and large-scale businesses out there.

