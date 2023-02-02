GainTools NSF Converter latest Version 3.0 updated with New Features

London, UK, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — GainTools announced a specialized and appropriate NSF file conversion solution on February 1st, 2023. NSF Converter 3.0 Editions by GainTools have just been released and include many modern features. Our software is a cost-effective option that enables customers to convert all of the data from NSF files into PST and other file formats.

According to its 3.0 edition, GainTools has upgraded this software with a number of high-level capabilities. This most recent version’s approaches are adaptive; it does the fastest migration in a matter of minutes. The migration of NSF file data cannot wait any longer for email apps to be loaded. There is no possibility of data loss during the entire converting procedure. You simply need to download the program and run it effectively on your computer or device.

Users may quickly and accurately convert all of the Lotus Notes NSF data, including email, attachments, contacts, calendars, and more by using this knowledgeable and sophisticated solution. Additionally, we provide unrestricted file size migration of NSF files of any size into PST, EML, EMLX, MSG, and MBOX file formats. Additionally, similar files are taken out of NSF files.

Updated with New NSF Converter V3.0 Features

Batch mode: Utilizing the batch mode feature, users of the most recent 3.0 version can quickly export large quantities of NSF files and folders.

Search option: Users may quickly search for the specific emails and files that they would like to transfer and save time with the help of functionalities.

Right Click Option: By right-clicking on the calendars, contacts, etc, select the particular file data you need to convert into ICS and VCF, the same options for emails.

Naming Convention: The name is saved in accordance with the subject/unique id and is only used for mail (EML, EMLX, MSG, MBOX, PDF).

Because of its incredible features, this software has captured the interest of many users. Regardless of your level of expertise, users effectively make use of its capabilities.

Regarding GainTools

GainTools has a reputation for offering reliable software solutions for a variety of tasks, including email conversion, email migration, backup, data recovery, and more. The business has grown in stature and tries to offer affordable solutions.