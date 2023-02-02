Books Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 03, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Books Industry Overview

The global books market size was valued at USD 138.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing consumer spending on books supported by rising incomes and interest, as well as continued innovations in the format that have enhanced the overall reading experience, are among the key factors boosting the market. The market has been dominated by academic publishers, with non-academic publishing or trade publishing accounting for a rather minuscule share in comparison. Academic publishing houses have a symbiotic relationship with the educational system. A majority of these publishing houses directly cater to schools, colleges, universities, and research institutes that cover technical, medical, and professional education.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Books Market

Books have witnessed enormous changes throughout their history. From papyrus scrolls to the introduction of e-books with the advent of digital media and new technologies, the market has adapted itself into various forms such as e-books and audiobooks. Thus, since reading moved to screens, it has widened the scope of opportunities for publishers as well as readers in the market. Publishers should take into account the digital medium of communication and invest in creating and promoting content across text, audio, and video modes. HarperCollins has taken initiatives since 2013 to form partnerships with companies like Scribd, an online digital library. Publishers can also create an online visual experience for their readers, like J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore.

One of the key challenges in the market is the rising prices of print and e-book titles, owing to which consumers are now seeking alternative options rather than purchasing brand new copies. According to a Voice of the Reader survey, rising book prices are driving buyers to delay purchases. Thus, high book prices result in consumers finding lower-priced alternatives such as buying used books or downloading free and discounted e-books from discount newsletters. Along with this, the costs of textbooks have also been increasing.

The COVID-19 outbreak increased the demand for books quite significantly across the globe, especially in the household sector. The pandemic resulted in a work-from-home situation for hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, which developed a wider scope for leisure activities and self-development among consumers. Books, being one of them, were desired by tens of thousands of consumers during this period of uncertainty and chaos, to focus on self-development as well as to spend time at home productively. This, in turn, has boosted the growth of the book market.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Homecare & Décor Industry Research Reports.

Bedroom Linen Market – The global bedroom linen market size was valued at USD 28.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global bedroom linen market size was valued at USD 28.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. Sports Tourism Market – The global sports tourism market was valued at USD 587.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Books Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global books market based on type, format, distribution channel, and region:

Books Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Science Historical Mystery Fantasy Literary Contemporary/Realistic Romance Educational Comic Others

Books Format Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Facial Hard Copy E-Books Audiobooks

Books Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Online Local Book Shops Retail Shops Specialty Stores

Books Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Books market include

Penguin Random House

Hachette Book Group

HarperCollins Publishers

Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Pearson

Macmillan Publishers

Scholastic Inc.

Marvel Comics

Morris Publishing

IDW Publishing

Order a free sample PDF of the Books Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter