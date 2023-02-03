Land Survey Equipment Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 8,662.1 million by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ —The global land survey equipment market was valued at USD 5,948.7 million in 2020 to USD 8,662.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. The land survey equipment market products, such as GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, and unmanned aerial vehicles, are used in industries, including construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, and disaster management for inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points.

The land survey equipment market is segmented into product, industry, and application. Based on product, the market is divided into GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and others. Depending on the industry, it is classified into construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, disaster management, etc. Based on application, it is segregated into inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points.

The use of drones has risen globally for videography and photography. They can be remotely operated through computers and smart devices. They are used for surveying and surveillance, mainly in the commercial and defense sectors. The land survey equipment market is also driven by urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, where several smart cities are planned. A land survey is an integral part of the initial planning stage of these cities. It would need surveying and inspection activities before its planning and actual construction process. Therefore, this factor is a driver for the growth of the land survey equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, land surveying equipment saves time in its application process and gives accurate output, owing to its simultaneous data processing in software.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/land-survey-equipment-market

Global Land Survey Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers: Focus on developing smart cities

With the rise in population in cities, there is a need to plan and expand the cities for their smooth administration. Cities need to provide water, energy, sanitation, and other necessities to the population. Therefore, there has been a lot of focus and planning to develop new smart cities around the globe. For instance, Singapore, Dubai, Amsterdam, London, New York, and Tokyo are expected to be operating as smart cities. In addition, over 100 cities have been shortlisted to develop them into smart cities in India.

Similarly, there are plans to develop 12 new cities, such as New Kolkata, New Kanpur, and others, by 2025. This process will need to survey and monitor the land in and around the cities expected to populate. Use of total stations & theodolites, 3D lasers, and levels are expected to help measure the land and plan construction of roads, buildings, and other infrastructures. Therefore, developing smart cities is expected to boost the land survey equipment market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Lack of skilled manpower and technical knowledge

Land survey equipment are equipped with various modes of operation and a wide range of features; therefore, they need trained operators to operate and make them function appropriately. However, one wrong command can lead to several problems, such as noting inaccurate reading, which can affect the entire data of the survey. Furthermore, an equipment operator has to undergo training to operate the advanced equipment. This is a restraining factor for the operation of the equipment. In addition, drones are remotely operated, and any wrong command can break or damage the equipment. Further, the software used for data analysis has multiple features and modes, confusing the operator while collecting the data. Therefore, these factors restrain the land survey equipment market growth.

Opportunities: Upgrades in data management systems in surveys

Data management has become very important to record and compile the data that has been collected in the survey for further use. For instance, data recorded in the survey of lands in and around the cities can be used by the town planning committee to plan roads and buildings while proposing a plan to expand the cities. In addition, data collected through surveillance at mining sites can be used for monitoring and planning production activities. Similarly, data management is necessary for the agriculture sector to verify crops’ health, spray pesticides, and other harvesting activities. Further, several new software is being introduced to compile and store the data and retrieve it whenever needed. Past data plays an essential role in all the sectors for future planning. Therefore, upgrading the data management system will help to boost the land survey equipment market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the land survey equipment market based on product, industry, application, and region.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/land-survey-equipment-market?opt=2950

By Product Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

GNSS

Total Station & Theodolites

Levels

3D Laser / Laser Scanners

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Others

By Industry Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Construction

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Mining

Disaster Management

Others

By Application Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Inspection & Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations

Layout Points

By Region Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

GNSS systems segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2020

On the basis of product, the land survey equipment market is segmented into GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and others. The GNSS systems segment is anticipated to dominate the global land survey equipment market, in terms of revenue, during the study period. GNSS is a very powerful navigation system. It has a vast range of commercial applications such as ground mapping, machine control, port automation, agriculture, construction, marine, mining, surveying, and defense. GNSS technology is rapidly adopted by the consumer market, owing to an increase in the range of products as they are now easily integrated into smartphones. In addition, it provides accurate location & timing, and the system is very efficient to be used in airports for landing and takeoff regulation operations during bad weather. Therefore, owing to these advantages, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) installed the GNSS system in 21 airports in 2020. In August 2020, the AAI announced to install this system in 24 more airports in India by the end of 2020. Such strategies are expected to boost the GNSS systems segment during the forecast period.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/land-survey-equipment-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the land survey equipment market

Based on region, the global land survey equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Urbanization and industrialization have had a great impact on China over the last couple of decades. Over 60% of the Chinese population lives in urban areas and cities compared to around 45% in 2009. Further, it is estimated that over 70% of the population will be living in urban cities by 2030. This is expected to give rise to the development and expansion of several new cities, which will need land surveying carried out by land survey equipment. Therefore, this is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to boost the land survey equipment market during the forecast period.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/land-survey-equipment-market

Moreover, India is a rapidly developing country. Several new technologies are being adopted in many commercial industries. For instance, it is difficult at airports for landing and takeoff for aircraft due to bad weather. This led the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to install a GNSS system in 21 airports in 2020. In addition, the AAI announced to install this system in 24 more airports in India by the end of 2020. Such strategies are expected to boost the land survey equipment market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players profiled in the land survey equipment market include Hexagon, Hi-Target, Hudaco Industries Limited, Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation), Stonex, Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc.