Fire Protection Systems Market Is Expected to Reach USD 131,274.5 million by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ —The global fire protection systems market was valued at USD 92,061.0 million in 2020 to USD 131,274.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027. A fire protection system is used to suppress and control fire with the help of manual and automatic detectors. The fire protection systems include fire detection systems, fire management systems, fire response systems, and fire analysis & software. Fire protection is a field wherein precautions are taken to minimize the possibility of fire that may result in injury, death, or property damage. A fire protection system alerts people present in a building or the fire area and reduces the damage caused. Fire safety measures include procedures planned during the construction of a building or implemented in structures and taught to occupants of the building.

The factors such as the surge in awareness regarding safety from fire and the rise in residential & nonresidential construction activities drive the market’s growth. In addition, an increase in government investments in the building infrastructure sector is fueling the demand for fire protection systems. However, fluctuating raw material prices is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the technological advancements to ensure safety & security is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global fire protection systems market is classified into product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into fire detection, fire response, fire suppression, and fire analysis. Depending on the type, the market is segmented into active fire protection systems and passive fire protection systems. By end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial, industrial, governmental, institutional, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to technological advancement in fire protection systems and an increase in infrastructure investments.

Global Fire Protection Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers: Surge in awareness regarding safety from fire

Implementing stringent norms to install fire protection systems in residential and non-residential buildings globally is expected to fuel the market’s growth. The industrial and commercial areas majorly use fire protection systems for the safety of employees. In addition, an increase in the risk of property damage and public safety concerns due to fire accidents drive the industry growth. For instance, from 2018 to 2019, the Canadian Government spent $34 million annually on fire protection services. According to the Fire Safe Europe (FSEU), a European association for fire safety, in Europe, at least 5,000 fire incidents occur each day; hence, fire safety in buildings is a major societal issue. Thus, a rise in awareness toward fire safety is anticipated to supplement the growth of the fire protection systems market.

Restraints: High initial costs and predictive maintenance

The high initial cost is one of the major challenges that restrain the growth of the fire protection systems market. In addition, the predictive maintenance technique utilizes the data collected in real-time through detection or optical sensors installed in the fire protection equipment and subsequently analyzes it for predictive maintenance. In addition, continuous up-gradation of software and application programs to improve the overall performance of fire protection systems involves high costs, thereby restricting their usage. Moreover, the lack of skilled operators and technicians for maintenance and service fire protection systems restrains the market’s growth among fast-emerging economies and price-sensitive markets.

Opportunities: Technological advancements to ensure safety & security

Safety and security are the major concerns in the residential and commercial sectors that have led to an increase in the deployment of voice-activated devices, video intercom systems, and smart outlets in homes. This factor is a substantial contributor to the growth of the fire protection systems market. In addition, intense competition has been witnessed within start-ups and large corporations, owing to the profitability of fire protection systems.

Furthermore, the participation of giants such as Honeywell and Johnson Control has increased due to technological advancements. For instance, in April 2020, Europe-based Securiton AG launched FidesNet, aspirating Smoke Detectors (ASD). It is a remote control unit with a 7-inch color touch panel capable of operating 100 Securismoke ASD on a single control panel for the airport, data centers, laboratories, etc. Similarly, in January 2020, Robert Bosch launched two AVENAR fire alarm panels, 2000 and 8000. They are equipped with a screen touch panel to detect fire, have 24/7 support, and are remotely accessible. Furthermore, the increase in installing smart home systems for safety & security enhances the house’s visual appeal, thereby creating value for residential end-users. This factor is expected to continue to provide profitable business opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the fire protection systems market based on product type, end user, and regions.

By Product Type (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Fire Detection

Fire Response

Fire Suppression

Fire Analysis

By Type (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Active fire protection systems

Passive fire protection systems

By End User (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Governmental

Institutional

Others

By Region (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Fire Detection systems, by product type, is accounted for the largest market revenue share

The global fire protection systems market is fragmented into fire detection, response, fire suppression, and fire analysis by product type. Fire Detection accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and has a market share of 36.7%. Fire detection covers the components of fire protection systems such as sensors, detectors, and RFID systems. Sensors and detector systems form integral parts of a security system.

The fire detection system products market is expected to witness rapid growth due to stringent government rules and regulations for fire protection and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) fire security code for integrating ongoing and upcoming constructions with security systems for general fire safety. Moreover, an increase in industrial and commercial construction buildings is expected to drive the market’s growth. For instance, in 2018, the Government of Canada spent USD 62 billion on commercial construction buildings. Further, key players are focusing on the development of application-specific fire hydrants. For instance, in December 2019, UK-based Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd., a subsidiary of Halma Plc, launched a UL range of detectors, such as XP95A, Discovery UL, and Series 65A. These products are available in ionization type and photoelectric type equipped with smoke detectors.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, the global fire protection systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific has a growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominates the overall fire protection systems market, owing to the region’s strong economic growth and highest adoption of fire protection systems in countries such as China, Japan, and India. An increase in industrialization, rapid urbanization, and rise in infrastructure projects majorly drive the market growth. Moreover, the exponential rise in population and development of industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure foster the market’s growth.

The fire protection systems market in Asia-Pacific is growing significantly, owing to an increase in infrastructure development projects. Economic recovery and surge in construction demand significantly drive the market growth. Rapid industrialization and a large population contribute to the growth of the fire protection systems market in Asia-Pacific. The rise in consumer awareness toward safety measures propels the growth of the fire protection systems market. Major players are introducing fire protection systems for commercial and industrial sectors. For instance, in 2020, Firesafe Cambodia launched the SRI 100MM hydrant system for commercial use. It has a 4” gate valve with a spindle cap and is operated by using a hydrant key. Thus, all these factors are anticipated to augment the demand for fire protection systems in the region.

Key Market Players

The key players profiled in the fire protection systems market report include Gentex Corporation, Halma Plc, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax Viking GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Securiton AG, Siemens AG, and Raytheon Technologies.