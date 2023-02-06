Fruit And Vegetable Juice Market to Grow at 6.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Fruit And Vegetable Juice Industry Overview

The global fruit and vegetable juice market size was valued at USD 131.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

A rise in the consumption of fruit juices, changes in consumer tastes, adoption of healthier diets, and the advent of cold-pressed juices are the major factors accelerating the growth of the market globally. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a direct and indirect impact on the global market. It affected the raw material as well as application industries market. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), grower prices for vegetables started at a low level in 2020 and are expected to decline further.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Fruit And Vegetable Juice Market

Moreover, the prices of all fruits and vegetables dropped by more than 10% in April 2020 as compared to April 2019. Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy food choices that will help maintain their body weight, meet their nutritional requirements, and prevent chronic diseases. According to a report published by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation and the American Heart Association in 2020, 95% of consumers in the U.S. sometimes or always seek healthy food choices. The increasing consumption of healthy foods and beverages is likely to shift consumer preference towards juices in the coming years.

According to the article published in November 2021, Fresh fruit is the most expensive food item in U.S. households, accounting for 36% of the market. These are one of the fastest-growing segments in the beverages industry owing to increasing health concerns among consumers. Attention to one’s health and fitness has become a vital aspect and there has been a latent shift in the consumption of healthy juices from aerated soda, which is expected to drive the market growth. Soft drinks, such as non-alcoholic beverages, cola, flavored sodas, and other sugar-sweetened beverages, have no nutritional benefit in comparison to fruit and vegetable juices.

As a result, a considerable proportion of the population prefers natural juices. This is expected to offer multiple growth opportunities in the future. The growing number of health-conscious consumers and rising awareness regarding the health benefits associated with organic vegetables and clean-label products are likely to drive the development and launch of innovative products in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Tampico Beverages launched a range of juices with three different flavors including Beet the Day, Carrot On, and Pump it Up. The increasing number of product launches with sustainable & organically manufactured ingredients is expected to fuel the market growth over the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer F&B Industry Research Reports.

Pates Market – The global pates market size to be valued at USD 1.2 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The global pates market size to be valued at USD 1.2 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% during the forecast period. Canned Tuna Market – The global canned tuna market size to be valued at USD 11.89 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Fruit And Vegetable Juice Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit and vegetable juice market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Fruit Juices Fruit & Vegetable Blend Vegetable Juices

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Fruit And Vegetable Juice market include

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Hershey

Grimmway Farms

Welch Food Inc.

Ocean Spray

Golden Circle

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Order a free sample PDF of the Fruit And Vegetable Juice Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter