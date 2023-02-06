Germany Consumer Appliances Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Germany Consumer Appliances Industry Overview

The Germany consumer appliances market size was valued at USD 18.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The consumer appliances market is broadly classified into two categories: brown goods and white goods. The market basically is subdivided into two groups – household appliances and kitchen appliances.

The recent Covid-19 outbreak has severely impacted the growth of the consumer appliances industry in Germany. The pandemic disrupted production as well as sales of appliances through both online and offline channels due to social distancing and stay-home policies. Demand for new orders from retailers has come to a standstill as the major markets are under lockdown, which has drastically altered the supply chain in the market globally.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Germany Consumer Appliances Market

The companies in Germany household appliances market manufacture both large and small appliances. The large appliances include products like stoves, ovens, and refrigerators, whereas the small appliances include humidifiers, toasters, juicers, and vacuum cleaners to name a few. The increase in sales of luxurious homes across Germany has led to a rise in the demand for high-quality premium kitchen and household appliances. According to Sotheby’s International Realty Survey, 2021, 63% of real estate players are expecting the prices of luxury homes to rise in the next three years and over 70% saw added demand for luxury homes in 2020.

Millennials are considered to be the most influential and educated consumer group. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have realized that having a home with more space, bigger rooms, greenery, kids’ playrooms, a dedicated office space, and numerous amenities is important. As a result, the real estate industry has been focusing on millennials’ home buying preferences to ensure the growth of the real estate market.

Increasing per capita income, growing affordability, space constraints, and the demand for convenience are driving the adoption of high-quality and premium products. Additionally, the rising number of dual-income families across the country is fostering the demand for various home appliances as people with dual incomes have higher disposable income as compared to most single-income families.

Moreover, the increasing growth of the country’s economy has led to rising disposable income, which is improving the purchasing power of consumers. The independent companies playing in the household appliances market generate their revenue based upon highly effective advertising strategies and streamlined operations. The already established distribution channels such as large retailers have an edge over the newcomers in the distribution network related to this market.

The big retailers can bargain with manufacturing companies for bulk purchases, offers and discounts, whereas the big household appliances manufacturing companies have advantages as far as the production, operation, marketing, and distribution of products/appliances is concerned. The major companies in the household appliances market are Whirlpool, BSH Bosch GmbH, Electrolux Group, GE appliances, Haier group, Samsung, Gorenje Group, Arcelik A.S., Panasonic Corporation, and LG Electronics.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Electronic & Electrical Industry Research Reports.

Mobile Accessories Market – The global mobile accessories market size was valued at USD 82.88 billion in 2021 and expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The global mobile accessories market size was valued at USD 82.88 billion in 2021 and expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. Barbeque Grill Market – The global barbeque grill market size was valued at USD 4.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Germany Consumer Appliances Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Germany consumer appliances market based on product and distribution channel:

Germany Consumer Appliances Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Household Appliances Kitchen Appliances

Germany Consumer Appliances Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) E-retailers Discount, Variety Stores and General Merchandisers Hypermarket, Supermarket and Discounters Department Stores Others



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Germany Consumer Appliances market include

Panasonic Corporation

BSH Hausegrate GmbH

Electrolux Group

Gorenje

Arcelik A.S.

Bosch

Miele

Thermador

Gaggenau

Liebherr

Order a free sample PDF of the Germany Consumer Appliances Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter