Binmile Technologies Expands Global Footprints with a New International Office in Indonesia 

Jakarta, Indonesia, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile Technologies, a custom Software Development and Digital Engineering Company, is proud to announce its international expansion with its new registered office in Indonesia.

Equity Tower, 26th Floor Unit H,

Jendral Sudirman Kav. 52-53,

SCBD, Senayan, South Jakarta, 12190

Binmile’s expansion into Indonesia is a testament to its growing clientele overseas. It furthers the company’s commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions to help customers who want to digitize their business capabilities and accelerate business growth.

In our discussion with Avanish Kamboj, CEO of Binmile Technologies, he said, “We are excited to expand our footprint to the south asian market with a focus to help scale businesses with software engineering solutions by leveraging the relevant expertise in Indonesia.”

Binmile continues to expand its global footprint and customer base with offices in India, the US, the UK, and now Indonesia. The company’s international expansion is contributing to revenue growth as well. Industry-diverse customers with Indonesian headquarters, trust Binmile to increase productivity and enhance their revenue engines with technological innovation. Now with operations in Jakarta, Binmile is well-positioned to best serve its South Asian customer base.

“With the help of this new facility, we are better equipped to serve our customers and offer our suite of IT solutions to companies of all sizes, including startups, SaaS, and enterprises. It will allow them to experience the world of digital transformation. It makes sense to expand our footprint in the region which will support our strategic ambitions for a sustained worldwide expansion.” said Kamboj.

With this newly registered office, Binmile has 5 offices in India, the UK, the USA, and Indonesia. The company has seen significant growth in its operations over the past couple of years as they globally expand into newer industry verticals and extended partnerships.

About Binmile Technologies

Binmile Technologies is a leading multinational company providing software development and digital engineering services to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and other enterprises worldwide. Clients partner with Binmile to help them achieve their business objectives by putting their faith in the company’s dedication to generating profits and in its well-proven capabilities to provide high-quality services and support throughout the product life cycle.

Binmile has been serving clients across the UK, USA, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and the Middle East with world-class software, products, and applications for the past seven years. The team at Binmile possesses extensive expertise to deliver custom software and applications in the latest technologies under Mobility, Full-stack Development, Cloud Computing, and Software Quality Assurance. Binmile has also partnered with ServiceNow and Microsoft to help clients from BFSI, Fintech, Retail, SCM, Edtech, Healthcare, and Energy sectors with a wide array of custom-made software and automation solutions.