Malaika Arora Gets Associated with The Fan Studios

Pune, India, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood actress, role model, mother, and entrepreneur, recently praised The Fan Studio by giving it a shout-out via her Instagram account.

Malaika Arora showed the Shalimar Cane ceiling fan from the Colonial Collection in her story. She further tagged the brand, thanking them for the customized ceiling fan and for the overall look and feel that the fan provided to her interior setting.

The Fan Studio, a known name and one of the top providers of customized and luxurious ceiling fans that match the interior decor of any space, provides solutions to customers all over India. The brand recently opened its 15th store in India to enable easy access to more customers. All their products are readily available on their online website, which includes specifications, details, and added images to make it easier for customers to understand what luxury fans are made of.

A house of legacy, The Fan Studio strives to achieve nothing short of excellence and perfection in all of its designs and products. With the shoutout and additional association with Malaika Arora, the brand hopes to expand its position as the go-to choice for well-known personalities. Malaika Arora tagged her long-time friend Sussanne Khan, a well-known interior designer, in her story for her recommendation and suggestion of The Fan Studio.

“This is only just the beginning of a long-term, fruitful relationship,” says Mrs. Prapti More, Director, The Fan Studio.

The Fan Studio is set to expand to more cities across India. They are also all set to launch new products and expand their product line. These new products are in line with the trends and interior decor demands of the industry. The aim: To be able to cater to any customization request for a superior look.

