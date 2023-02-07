Devart Introduces dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL 3.0 With a Powerful Pro Edition and Support for Linux and macOS

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released a new version of dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL – 3.0. This release brings an advanced Pro Edition and availability on Linux and macOS.

Devart, the leading provider of database software, connectivity solutions, and developer tools, has released a new version of dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL, an IDE for PostgreSQL development, management, and administration.

The update includes the following enhancements:

dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL is now available on Linux and macOS via CodeWeavers CrossOver.

The Pro Edition functionality has been extended with Data Compare, Schema Compare, and Data Generator. It is also now possible to export SQL Query History to the CSV format. Command-line support has been added for the following features: Data Compare, Schema Compare, Data Generator, Execute Large Scripts, Data Export, and Data Import.

Significant improvements have been introduced to Text Editor. These include: support for the SELECT INTO statement, non-aggregated column name hints in GROUP BY clauses, quick navigation between brackets , query profiling for Amazon Redshift databases, and more.

Finally, the connectivity options have been extended, including support for the latest version of PostgreSQL (version 15) and compatibility with AWS Babelfish. Support for high-DPI devices has also been implemented.

To learn more about the release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/meet-dbforge-studio-for-postgresql-v3-0.html

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.